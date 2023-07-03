By the end of the holiday season (and for some of us, at the very beginning), there’s no doubt that most sane humans are sick and tired of hearing the classic Christmas songs that have been playing on a loop. Whether it’s on the radio, in the grocery store, or while you’re doing your holiday shopping, the multitude of themed music gets incredibly annoying – especially since it’s more often than not the same 15 songs playing over and over again. In this never-ending circle of tunes, few stand out as earworms, but there’s just something about Wham!’s “Last Christmas” that makes it different from the rest.

Recognizing the legacy of the pop bop, Netflix has released a teaser for their upcoming documentary about the band that features leading member George Michael singing a piece of the song. Captioned “The only acceptable use of a Christmas song in July: a clip of George Michael singing Last Christmas to Paula Yates at the Band Aid sessions,” the streamer gets a pass from us for having the song’s catchy hook playing on repeat in our head’s all day.

Taking front and center in this teaser, Michael stuns Yates with his amazing vocal talents but don’t worry, the documentary won’t forget the other member of the duo - Andrew Ridgeley. The streamer’s latest deep-dive into another iconic band, Wham! promises to document the singers’ rise to fame following their formation in 1982. While their launch to the top was a fast one, their star had all but burned out in 1986 with the documentary chronicling those incredible four years of fame and fortune. Of course, Michael, who passed away in 2016, would go on to be a successful solo artist, but none of that would’ve happened had Wham! not been the chart-crushing band with the Christmas song that just keeps on giving.

What Other Music Documentaries Does Netflix Have?

Netflix has long been a hot spot for bringing audiences up-close-and-personal coverage of their favorite artists. The streamer currently has a handful of Taylor Swift-related content and also boasts documentaries and live concert experiences for artists including Creedence Clearwater Revival, Beyoncé, Shania Twain, and Metallica. There’s also a smattering of productions covering some of the most talked about moments in music history like Trainwreck: Woodstock ‘99.

As for your backstage pass to everything Wham!, Netflix’s latest documentary arrives on Wednesday, July 5. Check out the teaser below.