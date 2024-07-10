The Big Picture What a Cartoon! returns on July 29 at 6:00 PM with 48 original shorts, including ones that inspired shows like Family Guy.

Each short was created by individual artists without studio interference, setting the stage for iconic Cartoon Network series.

Featuring animators from around the world, like Bruno Bozzetto and Genndy Tartakovsky, this show kickstarted the careers of many industry legends.

One of the most influential shows from the early era of Cartoon Network is making a return. Per Comic Book, What a Cartoon! will return to TV as a part of Adult Swim’s Checkered Past nostalgia block, which airs reruns of classic Cartoon Network series such as Ed, Edd n Eddy, The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy, Johnny Bravo, and more. The rerun of the one-of-a-kind show, which laid the foundation of many fan favorites, would be an amazing opportunity for fans to see the animated shorts in a restored format.

Created by Fred Seibert What a Cartoon! first aired in 1995 with an ambitious concept that returned the power to cartoonists and animators. The show consisted of 48 short cartoons that mirrored the structure of a theatrical cartoon, with each being based on an original storyboard drawn and written by its artist or creator without any studio executive interference. The show helped serve as a starting point for many successful Cartoon Network series, including Dexter's Laboratory, Johnny Bravo, Cow and Chicken, I Am Weasel, The Powerpuff Girls, and Courage the Cowardly Dog.

Which Animated Shorts to Expect From ‘What a Cartoon!’

What a Cartoon! will feature some exciting shorts including Larry & Steve, which eventually form the foundation for Seth MacFarlane's long-running adult animation Family Guy. Other entries include Pizza Boy: No Tip, wherein the Pizza Boy tries to deliver a pizza to the Arctic Circle in five minutes, and Yuckie Duck: I'm on My Way, which sees the duck working as a paramedic, but doing more harm than good to his patients. Other entries include Buy One, Get One Free, and Help? While the original show had 48 shorts in total, time will tell when fans will be able to see more of their favorite shorts.

What a Cartoon! had creators from around the world including Italian animators Bruno Bozzetto and Achiu So. The crew consists of now well-known names like Genndy Tartakovsky, Craig McCracken, Rob Renzetti, Butch Hartman, and John R. Dilworth along with veterans like Don Jurwich, Jerry Eisenberg, and Ralph Bakshi. Furthermore, William Hanna and Joseph Barbera each produced two shorts for the show. Many of these crew members went on to create everlasting shows for Cartoon Network like The Powerpuff Girls, Dexter’s Lab, among others. Certainly, watching the show that started it all will be a dream come true for fans.

What a Cartoon! will be airing with Adult Swim's Checkered Past block on July 29.