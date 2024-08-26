The Big Picture Season 2 of the What Are We Talking About? podcast kicks off with a funny interview between actors Keith David and David Keith.

The hosts suggest an action thriller titled The Keith of Police starring the two men in leading roles.

The podcast, hosted by industry insiders, features improv discussions on pop culture and more, with plenty of laughs and surprise guests.

Season 2 of the What Are We Talking About? podcast is officially here, kicking off with a conversation between two actors that frequently confuse with their very similar names. Emmy-winning actor Keith David, known for his roles in The Thing and They Live alongside a bevy of memorable voice-acting gigs, joins An Officer and a Gentleman and Behind Enemy Lines star David Keith for their first-ever joint interview with hosts Paul Davidson, Benjamin Raab, and Mitch Graham covering their careers and the times they've been mistaken for each other. Their free-wheeling conversation will also touch on what project could link the two actors together, and the hosts have a few suggestions. Collider is excited to share a sneak peek featuring one such suggestion - an action thriller titled The Keith of Police.

In the clip, the hosts prepare to introduce the actors to three tailor-made ideas for them to share the big screen with some working titles. Their first suggestion is The Keith of Police, which would theoretically star Keith as a veteran chief of police who refuses to step down from his post despite the city's declining state. David, meanwhile, would play his disgraced predecessor seeking to clear his family's name after being forced out of office unfairly. Drama would run high as David's character kidnaps Keith's police chief until he helps him repair his sullied reputation. It'd be a chance for both actors to flex their leading man muscles in a fun throwback buddy cop thriller that got a few chuckles out of them both. Keith would be down, citing his resume and saying "I don't pass on nothing!" If you want to hear David's answer or the other ideas from the hosts though, you'll have to check out the full episode.

What Are We Talking About? has been building to their special "Keith David Meets David Keith" installment since Season 1. In a previous episode, their discussion of horror maestro John Carpenter led them to bring up the confusion between the two actors when mentioning David's iconic roles. At the end of the season finale, released on July 15, they teased that "multiple individuals who have some connection" wanted to come on the podcast, leaving listeners on edge for what was to come. The big meet-up of similarly-named stars marks a pivotal moment for the young show as it looks to make a bit of history less than a year after its debut.

What Else Have the 'What Are We Talking About?' Hosts Worked On?

Started in January this year, What Are We Talking About is a show for Davidson, Raab, and Graham to talk shop on movies, television, and just about anything that comes to mind. Each episode begins by pulling a topic from their popcorn bowl which sets up an improv discussion spanning from pop culture to family, and their obsessions, with a few surprise guests and plenty of laughs along the way. The hosts also have a wealth of experiences to pull from as entertainment industry insiders. Davidson, the former film and TV head at The Orchard, has served as an executive producer on series including Surfside Girls and Essex County, while Raab was a co-executive producer on the Quantum Leap reboot and multiple The CW programs, and Graham is a TV executive with a previous credit working on The Late Late Show With Craig Kilborn.

The first episode of What Are We Talking About? Season 2, featuring the long-awaited union of David and Keith, can be found on podcast platforms everywhere alongside all episodes of Season 1. Check out the exclusive clip in the player above and a mock-up movie poster below.

