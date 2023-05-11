Although Yellowstone is officially entering its final season (though possibly continuing in some form?), don't say goodbye to the Taylor Sheridan-helmed franchise just yet. While Kevin Costner might be headed out, plenty of other stars and spin-offs are arriving to take his place, complete with period pieces and direct sequels to whet your appetite. While we still don't know much about the upcoming Yellowstone sequel series, we do know that the 1883 spin-off Bass Reeves has been officially renamed Lawman: Bass Reeves, a step up from the original title.

Originally announced back in 2021, Bass Reeves is set to star David Oyelowo in the titular role as the first black U.S. Marshal in the Old West. It wasn't long before the show was first renamed 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, striking a connection with Sheridan's most popular Yellowstone prequel series. Itself meant to be a prequel of sorts to 1883, Bass Reeves was said to be inspired by the works of Sidney Thompson, who wrote a trilogy of novels about the infamous lawman. The upcoming series also stars the likes of Dennis Quaid, Donald Sutherland, Garrett Hedlund, and Forrest Goodluck, the latter of which is known for his role as Hawk in The Revenant.

This April, the series was retitled yet again, but this time with a new brand in mind. Though the series is still set within the confines of the greater Yellowstone universe, it's no longer a direct prequel to 1883 – though don't be surprised if some characters cross over. Rather, Lawmen: Bass Reeves is set as only the first season of an anthology series centered around the great lawmen of the Old West. The first of its kind, a Western anthology series is just what Sheridan needs to keep high-profile actors on board and fresh single-season stories at his disposal.

The Benefits of the Anthology Model

Of course, there are plenty of benefits to Lawmen becoming an anthology show, many of which fall behind the scenes. For starters, with Costner's departure from Yellowstone, it's become increasingly clear that bigger-name actors won't stick around on a television series forever. Sheridan is fortunate to have drawn in the likes of Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren for the prequel series 1923, but two shortened seasons are hardly the same sort of commitment as five. Likewise, Sam Elliot's 10 episodes for a limited series like 1883 is nothing compared to Costner's 50+ by the time he's through playing John Dutton.

An anthology series opens the door for smaller commitments without sacrificing meaty characters or grand bouts of storytelling. Just as Sheridan once described 1883 as a "10-hour movie," so too could Lawmen be the same, just without the direct ties to the Dutton household. This may also bring additional freedom to Lawmen than none of the other Yellowstone prequels or upcoming spin-offs have been able to achieve, allowing for new and bold stories to be told outside the trademark family tree. Likewise, given Bass Reeves' connection to Arkansas and the Oklahoma Territories, the upcoming anthology seems to open the door for more stories within the Yellowstone-verse to be set outside of Montana's borders.

Sheridan's work on 1883, not to mention his feature films Wind River, Hell or High Water, and the two Sicario movies, remind us that some of the filmmaker's best work happens within the constraints of a self-contained story, one that doesn't have any added potential for unnecessary sequels. An anthology series would allow the writer-director to make more "10-hour movies" exactly the way he wants them. Given his track record, that seems like the better option.

There's Potential for New and Exciting Lawmen

Image via Warner Bros

If each season of Lawmen covers a new Marshal, Sheriff, or other Old Western heroes, then the possibilities are endless. Despite the fact that we've seen these Western characters across other mediums before, we could potentially see Sheridan's interpretations of different Old West icons such as Wyatt Earp, Pat Garrett, Bat Masterson, and Wild Bill Hickok. In true Sheridan fashion, he'd no doubt reinterpret these heroes in a new light as they struggle to navigate the surrounding lawlessness – and the temptations they face themselves. We're not looking for a remake of Tombstone or Young Guns here, but a deeper look at some of these historical figures may prove illuminating.

Of course, it might be best if Sheridan focuses subsequent seasons of Lawmen on different, lesser-known characters who lived during the Old West era. Just like Bass Reeves himself, it might be more interesting (and educational) if lesser-known heroes took center stage. While there are more than plenty to choose from, spanning from the deserts of Gold Rush-era California and Arizona into the unpopulated but ever-dangerous Badlands, if Sheridan and company wanted to tell more Montana-based stories, there are plenty of them waiting to be told.

One such Montana-based legend Sheridan could use is the saga of the Virginia City vigilantes, who took on a gang run by notorious road agent Henry Plummer, who had served as the Sheriff of Bannack, Montana until the accusations. Both Virginia City and Bannack have preserved their historicity, making them viable filming locations for subsequent seasons of the upcoming Paramount series. While Lawmen may attempt to move far beyond The Last Best Place, there are plenty of possibilities for Sheridan and his crew to stick around after Yellowstone comes to a close.

This Is a New Direction for the 'Yellowstone' Universe

Image via Paramount

As the flagship series nears its end, there's little worry that Paramount will pull the plug on its biggest television cash cow. Not only is Yellowstone the Paramount Network's highest-rated (and most popular) original series, but 1923 served as Paramount+'s biggest streaming premiere. No wonder another season of the prequel series is in development. As the sequel series and various spin-offs and prequels are still in the works, it's clear that Sheridan and the company will continue to move forward. It's clear, Yellowstone universe is here to stay. At least for now.

At this point, Lawmen seems to be the best way to continue to spark fresh ideas and explore distinct times in American history. Hopefully, it being an anthology will attract more seasoned actors also, like Tom Hanks, who appeared only briefly in 1883. With Matthew McConaughey now working with Sheridan on his next Yellowstone sequel, the True Detective star will likely be the next headliner for the franchise. However that plays out on screen, we couldn't be more excited to see McConaughey on prestige television once again.

And who knows, maybe other Yellowstone anthologies could be in store down the road. It would be great to see one centering on the Duttons themselves or other cast members and their ancestors. A project further highlighting the Broken Rock Indian Reservation is long overdue, and an anthology series contrasting Lawmen – following Native heroes throughout history – might be a good idea for Sheridan to meditate on. After all, with Yellowstone, as with history itself, there's always another side to the story.