Openings to films are difficult, as the best ones must engage the viewer, introduce primary characters, and establish the larger world and narrative the following plot seeks to explore. With this being the case, perhaps no opening scene is greater than Bonasera (Salvatore Corsitto) coming to Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando) in The Godfather to ask for “justice” after his daughter is brutally assaulted by two young men. In both the book and the film, we see how this interaction sets the tone for what is to come and uses its subtlety to tell the audience more than a thousand words could. One of the best moments of the scene is when Bonasera whispers his request into Vito’s ear, and we never hear what is specifically said, though the context of the scene indirectly lets us know, and the fact it was silent is even more informative.

The Context of ‘The Godfather’s Opening Scene Tells Us Bonasera Guiltily Asked Vito to Murder the Boys

Image via Paramount Pictures

Every choice made in The Godfather is purposeful and rarely is something not communicated to the audience clearly, with Bonasera's whisper being one of those small moments that tells us a lot by stripping back what is heard. Although we don't hear what he whispered, considering that Vito tells Bonasera he asked him to do “murder, for money” on his daughter, Connie’s (Talia Shire) wedding day. This implies that he must have offered Vito money in exchange for a hit to be put on the boys who assaulted his daughter.

The use of a whisper tells us that Bonasera cannot bring himself to say the words loudly, which Vito uses to manipulate him. Vito tells Bonasera that he won't do it, despite having ordered killings before, almost getting shot himself and having a horse killed later on in the film, as he argues, with his iconic gravelly voice and puffed out cheeks, that murdering the boys is revenge, not justice, as Bonasera's "daughter is still alive." It paints Vito as, on the surface, having a strong moral code while keeping a thin veil over the fact he really just wants Bonasera to beg him to do whatever he can, eventually calling him "Godfather", so the undertaker is in his pocket. Via this interaction, Bonasera's whisper and breakdown in resistance to Vito, we learn why people go to this Don, and also how he uses them. Because they can give them emotional satisfaction that the law cannot provide.

'The Godfather's Opening Scene Hints at the Cultural Conflict to Come in the Trilogy