What Breaks the Ice is a powerful look at female friendship and now, with a trailer for the 90s era film, we get a look into the twists and turns that come when their carefree summer quickly takes a drastic turn. Directed by Rebecca Eskreis, the coming-of-age films stars Madelyn Cline, Sofia Hublitz, and Lukas Gage and shows us a friendship that has to endure not only growing up but..a mysterious murder?

Eskreis produced the film with Michael Cuomo, Dustin Duke Dlouhy, Michael W. Gray, Courtney Jones, and Katie Leary.

The official synopsis for What Breaks the Ice states: "Two girls, from different worlds, form a deep and unlikely friendship in the sweltering summer heat of 1998. Their fun and carefree days quickly turn cold as they find themselves at the center of a mysterious murder." And, as we can see in the trailer, these two girls also have each other's backs even when faced with the police and telling the truth about what happened to them.

What Breaks the Ice hits theaters and is available on digital on October 1.

From writer/director Rebecca Eskreis, the film starts as a sweet, idyllic coming-of-age story about female empowerment and friendship and soon takes a dark and powerful turn. As the socio-political landscape is turned on its head, two girls from different worlds form an unlikely friendship in the sweltering summer heat. Their fun and carefree days quickly turn cold as they find themselves at the center of a murder that rocks an idealistic East Coast community. Catherine Curtin (Homeland), Aimee Mullins (Stranger Things), Shakira Barrera (GLOW) and Joel Allen (The Purge) round out the cast. During the development of the film, Eskreis participated in the Austin Film Society’s Artist Intensive Labs, where she workshopped it under the creative mentorship of directors Richard Linklater (Boyhood) and James Ponsoldt (The Spectacular Now).

