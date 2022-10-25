Today Deadline broke the news that IFC films has nabbed the North American rights to the Grace Van Dien led feature What Comes Around. Originally titled Roost, the Amy Redford helmed production bills itself as a thriller with plenty of twists and turns along the way. In it, teenager Anna (Van Dien) finds an unlikely friend online in a much older stranger (Kyle Gallner). Tensions clash and relationships are put to the test as Anna’s mother does everything in her power to keep her daughter and this mysterious older man separate.

Since first landing at the Toronto International Film Festival under its original title, the movie has garnered some negative press, but many still praised the work of Van Dien, who garnered lots of attention over the summer in Stranger Things, and continues a streak of all things spooky with this film and her latest VR project, Scream Parlor.

Season 4 of Netflix’s sci-fi series brought a number of new fan favorites to the table including Joseph Quinn’s beloved Eddie Munson and Van Dien’s Chrissy Cunningham. Although Chrissy - spoiler alert - dies early on in the fourth season, the character comes back through flashbacks. With all the markings of a popular girl, Chrissy was easy for fans to identify with as she harbored a deep depression and an abusive relationship with her mother. It’s clear through projects like What Comes Around, and the actress’ upcoming appearances in features including The Fix and Aaah! Roach! that her performance as Chrissy solidified her as one of Hollywood’s fastest rising stars.

Image via Netflix

Along with Van Dien and Scream’s Gallner, the feature will also star Jesse Garcia (Flamin’ Hot). Scott Organ penned the film’s screenplay. Redford also serves as a producer alongside Eden Wurmfeld (Kissing Jessica Stein, The Hammer) and Lynda Weinman. Organ, Katy Bettner, Geralyn Dreyfous, Jeff Hays, Charlie Pigott, Diane Stewart, and Jamie Wolf executive produce.

Thrilled to be working with the renowned company, Redford commented, “IFC Films has been an early and unflinching supporter of independent storytelling for years. It is with deep gratitude and joy to be counted among them.”

What Comes Around is eyeing a release date for select theaters and VOD in February 2023, with AMC+ holding exclusive streaming rights beginning in May 2023. You can check out a Collider interview with Van Dien and Redford below.