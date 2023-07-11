IFC Films have released the first trailer for their next thriller, set to provoke goosebumps among its audience when the chilling plot is revealed. What Comes Around will follow Beth (Grace Van Dien), a young woman who thinks she has fallen in love with an incredible man through an online platform. Amy Redford's upcoming film won't be a love story, as a sinister tone will quickly take over the narrative she has created in the project. While some movies have used online dating platforms to depict lovely tales of two strangers building something beautiful together, this thriller takes a different direction.

Even if Beth believes she's talking to a nice person, everything begins to change after they meet a couple of times, with Eric (Kyle Gallner) insisting on being a part of her life, even when she's not completely ready for that. The stalker continues to pressure Beth into meeting him, even getting to the point of acquiring her address through unknown means. Having the stranger outside her house clearly affects Beth, who seems helpless against the threat of a dangerous man who seems to know everything about her. Of course, the people around her will have something to say about that.

Jesse Garcia, who recently enjoyed a great amount of success by starring in Flamin' Hot, will portray Beth's protective father. After firmly warning her about what could happen when dealing with strangers she meets through the internet, it remains to be seen just how far the man will go when his daughter is placed in danger. Another person that was skeptical about the entire relationship to begin with was Beth's mother, played by Summer Phoenix. With Beth placed in imminent peril, her parents will do whatever they can to help her escape from the dangerous stalker.

Image via IFC Films

Grace Van Dien's Breakout Role

Before she was cast to star in the upcoming thriller, Grace Van Dien was known for a very different type of role, when she played Chrissy Cunningham in the fourth season of Stranger Things. Released during the summer of last year, the fourth season of the hit Netflix show introduced Chrissy as a popular cheerleader who reaches out to Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) when she reaches a breaking point with her dangerous hallucinations. The pair began to develop a beautiful friendship that was cut short when the evil Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) took the girl's life. Eddie would have to team up with the main crew audiences know and love if he wanted a chance to fight against the ultimate villain of the show.

You can check out the official trailer for What Comes Around below, before the movie opens in theatres on August 4: