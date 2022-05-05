There is no denying that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the most anticipated MCU film of 2022. With fan theories floating around the internet about cast appearances and storylines, Marvel has a lot of expectations to live up to with the movie.

With all the predictions surrounding the latest MCU release, there are some theories that are more likely than others, as they have origins deep-rooted in Marvel Comics material. Doctor Strange made his first appearance in Marvel Comics' Strange Tales #110 (July 1963), but there are several comics since that have inspired the main plot of Multiverse of Madness and how it will further affect the MCU going forward. If you're wondering what Doctor Strange comics to read, these are a great place to start.

The New Avengers: Illuminati

Members of Illuminati

The first trailer for Multiverse of Madness brought with it a lot of speculation, especially when a specific voice uttered the words: “tell him the truth.” Many fans believe this to be the iconic timbre of Professor Charles Xavier, who is possibly seen wheeling into the room as handcuffed Strange stands in front of a council.

The council is believed to be the Illuminati, made up of Earth’s brightest heroes, which decides the fate of the planet and ultimately, the universe. Given the cosmic consequences of what Strange did in No Way Home, it is possible that this comic’s version of the Illuminati will come into play as they decide what the outcome for Strange will be.

Young Avengers

America Chavez, Billy and Tommy.

Fans have been teased with several glimpses of another character making their MCU debut, America Chavez, who first appeared in the comics in 2011. Given that her powers consist of opening doors to other worlds, this will likely come into play in the film and possibly how she will be introduced.

The trailers have also revealed a few peeks of Wanda’s children, Billy and Tommy, both of whom are a part of the Young Avengers team in the comics. Whether they’re in the movie to introduce the group or further Wanda’s story, it’s clear that they along with Chavez are going to play an important part.

Jonathan Hickman’s Avengers

Hickman's Avengers.

Hickman’s comic continues the story of the Illuminati, this time showing the council working to save the realities that make up the multiverse, as they start disappearing. They discover the group behind it all, the Beyonders, as they destroy every Earth in existence.

Given the involvement of the Illuminati in Multiverse of Madness, and the fact that Strange’s spell in Spider-Man: No Way Home tore the multiverse apart, it is quite possible that aspects of this comic will factor into the film. The Beyonders may or may not make an appearance, but it’s safe to say that the Illuminati will have a hand in fixing the multiverse.

Secret Wars

This 2015 comic continues to deal with the multiverse being destroyed. While it seems that every universe has been decimated, small slices of each reality continue to exist, being formed into one planet known as Battleworld. The leaders of the planet are Doctor Doom (Fantastic Four comic series) and Strange, who is named Sheriff and trusted to protect it.

Strange is forced to deal with his guilt about his responsibility for the destruction of the multiverse, which is why this comic may have the biggest impact on Strange’s morality in Multiverse of Madness. As his spell at the end of No Way Home ripped the extensive universe apart, fans may just see Strange questioning his decisions much like the comic.

Avengers Disassembled

Scarlet Witch surrounding by Avengers.

Apart from Doctor Strange, Multiverse of Madness is going to have a large focus on Wanda Maximoff as well. The last time fans saw Wanda she was alone in a remote location, studying the Darkhold once her illusion of Westview was destroyed. It’s clear that she will be an adversary, as she gives into using chaos magic.

The 2004 comic finds Wanda in a similar situation. Wanda’s destructive revenge against the Avengers is cause of losing the illusion of her perfect family, Vision and her kids. It’s possible for Wanda’s story to continue down this path, with her grief and loss coming out in different ways.

House of M

Avengers and X-Men.

Wanda’s story continues from Avengers Disassembled, as Doctor Strange concludes that her magic is using her grief and pain as a means to thrive, causing havoc for those that are closest to her. Where Disassembled caused problems for the Avengers, House of M sees the Mutants as the focus for her chaos magic.

As confirmed by Kevin Feige, the X-Men Mutants will be joining the MCU. As this film might be featuring Professor Xavier, this would be the perfect way to introduce the group into the extended universe. It remains to be seen whether any of the Mutants will make an appearance in Multiverse of Madness, but it does seem likely if Xavier is speculated to return.

The Shuma-Gorath Saga

Shuma Gorath.

The trailers for Multiverse of Madness have all given fans glimpses of the Shuma-Gorath, which is named Gargantos for the film. Despite the change, the ultimate premise of the monster is the same, as it is a major antagonist within the movie. Strange has had to battle the monster several times within the saga, but things might be different this time around.

The monster is a threat to the entire universe once it entered the mortal realm. As Wong and America Chavez are integral to the story, Strange may just need their help to defeat the beast.

Doctor Strange (2015)

Doctor Strange.

This comic will most likely have the most effect on the storyline of Multiverse of Madness. This comic run written by Jason Aaron shows Strange’s relationship with magic tested, put its limits, and broken entirely. It also sees different beings from across the universe killing the multiverse’s sorcerers, seeing them as a threat.

Given that this is the main goal for Mordo in the first Doctor Strange film, he will definitely be out for Strange once again in the sequel. The spell to open the multiverse was a huge concern for Strange in No Way Home, before he ultimately took the risk. This will be the central problem for Multiverse of Madness, as Doctor Strange questions his next move.

Search For the Sorcerer Supreme

Doctor Strange and other Avengers.

While Doctor Strange may not be Sorcerer Supreme anymore due to the Blip, this comic will still influence the plot of Multiverse of Madness. The main story of the comic sees Strange having to atone for his misuse of magic, which will no doubt be the focus of this film.

Strange finds himself at the judgement of the Illuminati, something that has already been depicted in all the trailers. It’s unclear what the outcome for Strange will be, but he will most likely have a lot to atone for.

Exiles (2018)

Captain Carter.

Similar to the What If…? episode, Exiles sees heroes from all the realities gather to fight different entities in the multiverse, putting aside the differences between their worlds. The biggest influence that this comic will have is that Captain Carter is one of the heroes.

It is confirmed that Captain Carter will be making an appearance in Multiverse of Madness, this time in live-action rather than animated form. Fans have theories that she is one of the members of the Illuminati, deciphering that she is a major player in the film and will have an important role.

