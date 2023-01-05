As soon as we saw the name M3GAN for the first time, we knew producer James Wan was about to unleash some new technological terrors on theaters. Replacing an “E” with a “3” is classic internet language, and everyone who used a computer through the early 2000s played around creating codenames that mixed letters and numbers. We were right on the spot, as M3GAN tells the story of a cybernetic doll (played by Amie Donald and voiced by Jenna Davis) that evolves beyond her safety protocols and turns into a dangerous killing machine. While the movie is great, the origin of M3GAN’s curious name is explained in a blink-and-you-might-miss moment. So, now that M3GAN is about to hit theaters, let’s discuss what that name stands for and why the doll’s creator, Gemma (Allison Williams), decided to name her like this.

What Does the Name “M3GAN” Means?

M3GAN follows the story of Gemma, a brilliant engineer who worked all her life to use high technology to create the most fabulous toys we could possibly imagine. Gemma’s work began in college when she built a robot named Bruce, which has an impressive range of movement and is controlled by using only a pair of cybernetic gloves. While Bruce is already impressive on its own, Gemma would keep studying robotics and programming to create toys that would be more autonomous. That’s how she comes up with the Purrpetual Petz, a furry doll that’s capable of responding to children’s input.

While the Purrpetual Petz are the main product of the toy company where Gemma works, she also has a pet project hidden in the basement. That’s M3GAN, an android that’s capable of engaging in fluid conversation thanks to its advanced AI. And while Gemma wanted to have a catchy name in case she ever ended up on a toy store shelf, M3GAN actually stands for something a lot wordier. M3GAN is an acronym for Model 3 Generative ANdroid. While this name might sound rubbish at first glance, it tells us how the doll works.

First of all, M3GAN is an android. That means she has a metallic robot body covered with elements that makes her look more human. Being an android also means M3GAN is at least partially autonomous, contrary to Bruce. It’s also important to notice Gemma tried and failed to build a fully functional android several times because M3GAN is already the third model she came up with. The most important aspect of M3GAN name is the “generative” part.

Obsessed with creating a fully functional android, Gemma turned the Purrpetual Petz into spies, gathering data about children's interaction with toys. With all that information in her hands, Gemma developed a learning pattern she introduced in M3GAN’s code. While the doll comes out of the box knowing how to behave well enough to catch a child’s attention, being a generative android means M3GAN is capable of constantly analyzing new inputs, measuring the proper response, and modifying its parameters to become a better fit to specific kids. M3GAN is the perfect toy because she constantly improves herself to meet her primary user’s needs. Of course, that can backfire, as M3GAN learns how to overcome safety protocols and decides to bend morals in order to fulfill her goal. That’s why generative AIs are dangerous, but at least they make for excellent horror movies.

M3GAN spreads through the theaters’ network beginning January 6th.