One of the most fascinating parts of watching a biopic is getting to learn tidbits about a famous person that you didn't already know. Elvis Presley is one of the most memorable talents of the 21st century, and nearly everyone is familiar with at least part of his life story or his movies and music. But there is one aspect of his life that hasn't been explored as much, and that is his love of nicknames. Elvis was a fan of using pet names for his loved ones (he called his girlfriend, Linda Thompson, "Mommy" and allegedly "Ooshie" for his co-star, Ursula Andress), but there's one name that he bestowed on both his mother Gladys and his wife, Priscilla Presley. Where did the name "Satnin" come from?

Both 'Elvis' and 'Priscilla' Feature an Interesting Nickname

In Elvis, the singer (Austin Butler) uses the pet name Satnin for his mother in several scenes. Early in the movie, he tries to convince his mother, Gladys (Helen Thomson), to trust that he knows what's best for his career, and he calls her Satnin lovingly to help influence her. Later in the film, at Graceland, Gladys refers to herself with the nickname, saying, "Satnin knows..." when discussing the path her son should take. The movie never addresses where the nickname comes from, but Elvis uses it interchangeably with "Mama."

Similarly, in Priscilla, Elvis (Jacob Elordi) uses the nickname Satnin when referring to his girlfriend and then wife (Cailee Spaeny). This time frame in Elvis' life is already after Gladys has passed away. Elvis casually uses it when Priscilla is trying on dresses at one point early on in their relationship. In one of the more notable moments, Elvis calls Priscilla Satnin when she announces that she's pregnant. The pet name pops up a few more times during their marriage, but just like in Elvis, no one ever really explains where the name came from.

There Are Different Theories About the Origins of This Nickname Elvis Presley Used

Elvis was incredibly close to his mother while she was alive, and she was equally attached to her only child. The two used to even communicate in babytalk with each other; they were so connected that he purchased Graceland as a present for her. As far as the nickname Satnin goes, there are several conflicting theories floating around about its origins. One of Elvis' early girlfriends, June Juanico, claimed that Satnin came from a song that Gladys used to sing to Elvis when he was a child. The song, titled "Mammy's Little Baby Loves Shortnin' Bread," had a line that went "mama's little baby has satnin skin." The cutesy, made-up word was a way to rhyme with "shortnin." June used to say that Elvis had called her the nickname around that time in the 1950s as well.

But there are other possible explanations for where the nickname came from. Elvis' cousin, Billy Smith, had an alternate backstory for the name. He alluded to the fact that Gladys was on the heavier side, and noted that the family would tease Gladys about her size. Billy said that when Elvis would call Gladys Satnin, he would touch her stomach and say, "Baby's going to bring you something to eat, Satnin." Billy always thought it was basically a reference to shortening (which is a fat used to cook or bake with), and that Elvis was teasing his mother about her weight. This is definitely a less kind version than June's interpretation of the name, but it's also a probable story.

No matter where the nickname stems from, many people recall Elvis using the name Satnin for his mother. Then, after Gladys' death (which he never truly recovered from), Elvis simply transferred the pet name to Priscilla (whom he also called "Cilla" and "Baby"). Although it's a bit odd to use the same pet name for both a mother and a wife, it's obvious that Elvis used the moniker to show his affection for the women he loved and respected. It's not clear in either Elvis or Priscilla why the legend started using the name, but it is an interesting tidbit about Elvis' story that was significant enough to be featured in both films about his life.

