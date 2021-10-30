Paid promotion for Movies Anywhere, which is introducing the brand new My Lists feature - organize and personalize your digital collection your way today using the unique Movies Anywhere algorithm or by creating lists all on your own. Visit Movies Anywhere for complete details.

Welcome back to Collider Movie Club for a very special Halloween edition of the show! Hosted by Coy Jandreau and Perri Nemiroff, Movie Club offers an in-depth exploration of the key themes, execution and impact of some of our favorite films. This week, Coy and Perri celebrate the new My Lists feature in Movies Anywhere by highlighting some movies that best capture the Halloween spirit for holiday viewing!

It’s the most wonderful time of the year -- in Perri’s opinion at least. In celebration of spooky season, she opted to share her love of Halloween III: Season of the Witch and Mike Dougherty’s iconic Halloween anthology movie, Trick ‘r Treat, with Coy. On top of that, they both indulge in their shared love of one of the absolute best Halloween (and Christmas) movies ever made, the Henry Selick-directed stop-motion animated film, The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Check out this episode of Collider Movie Club to hear all about why Halloween III is well worth a watch -- even if you can’t get that Silver Shamrock jingle out of your head after -- to find out which Trick ‘r Treat segment is Coy and Perri’s favorite, and also to hear about why Nightmare Before Christmas is the ideal movie for anyone who wants a not-so-scary film for the holiday.

