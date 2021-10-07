HBO Max has released the trailer for their two-part documentary series What Happened, Brittany Murphy?, which explores how the 32-year-old actress who starred in such films as Clueless and 8 Mile could die at such a young age under such mysterious circumstances. What Happened, Brittany Murphy? explores what could have happened to Murphy, and in particular, whether or not her husband Simon Monjack might have played a part in her untimely death.

In the trailer, we see interviews with people who want answers about Murphy’s death, and those who knew her, including Clueless director Amy Heckerling, and Kathy Najimy, who worked with Murphy on King of the Hill. The trailer looks like the series will delve into the specifics of what may have happened to Murphy, as well as explore how the demands of Hollywood might have played a factor in her unfortunate death.

Image via Paramount Pictures

RELATED: Brittany Murphy's Life and Mysterious Death to Be Subject of Two-Part HBO Max Documentary

Both episodes of What Happened, Brittany Murphy? come to HBO Max on October 14. Check out the trailer and poster for What Happened, Brittany Murphy? below.

Here’s the synopsis for What Happened, Brittany Murphy?

A captivating actress as effervescent on-screen as she was off, Murphy was a rising star whose movies helped define a generation. But in 2009, Murphy’s untimely passing ended her promising career, while the mysterious circumstances surrounding her death quickly became fodder for speculation and conspiracy theories. Featuring new archival footage and interview with those closest to her, WHAT HAPPENED, BRITTANY MURPHY? goes beyond the tabloid rumors to examine the impact of Hollywood’s sexism on her struggles, as well as lingering concerns about her relationship with husband Simon Monjack. Sensitive and nuanced, the docuseries explores the legacy of a unique talent.”

KEEP READING: The 25 Best 90s Romantic Comedies, Ranked

Share Share Tweet Email

'Lost in Space' Season 3 Trailer Teases the Epic Conclusion of the Robinson Family's Adventures Will the family be reunited before it all comes to an end?

Read Next