Nine years ago, Bruce Willis seemed to be primed for a career renaissance. The longtime action star had taken on some unorthodox roles in a pair of offbeat projects that were paying off nicely. Thanks to his turns in acclaimed dramas like Moonrise Kingdom and Looper, it suddenly looked like Willis was entering a new chapter of his career. Perhaps this performer would be transitioning from solely starring in action films and comedies to tackling riskier fare from beloved auteurs as he had occasionally done with supporting turns in films like Pulp Fiction and Nobody’s Fool. Considering how well Willis had done in his 2012 forays in this vein, the future looked bright for the actor.

Cut to nearly a decade later and Willis hasn’t touched a movie like Kingdom or Looper since 2012. In fact, save for Death Wish and Glass, Willis has eschewed starring in theatrical wide releases entirely since 2015. Instead, the actor has embraced direct-to-video projects from director/producer Randall Emmett. These films have begun to cultivate a toxic reputation online for plastering Willis’s mug on the posters but then featuring the Die Hard lead for a minimal amount of screentime. The most recent of these endeavors, Midnight in the Switchgrass, drew special ire for Willis’s phoned-in turn.

What happened here? How did Willis go from the promising performances of 2012 to becoming a regular fixture of fare designed to take up space in Redbox kiosks?

Well, for starters, it’s important to remember what came right after 2012. In 2013, Willis headlined several major wide releases, but these weren’t new directorial efforts from Wes Anderson and Rian Johnson. Instead, he appeared in projects like A Good Day to Die Hard and Red 2--the kind of generic action fare Willis seemed to briefly escape. Not only was he back in this domain, but the lackluster box office results for this project put Willis’s viability as a leading man in question. If audiences weren’t willing to see him as John McClane, would they be willing to see him in anything on the big screen?

Even more problematic in 2013, though, was the start of Willis being dropped from high-profile projects. The first of these was The Expendables 3, a production that initially saw Willis returning as his character from the first two movies, Church. However, a public feud erupted over Willis demanding a large sum of cash for a minimal amount of filming. Subsequently, Willis was dropped entirely from the franchise and producer Sylvester Stallone disparaged Willis in the press. Not only was Willis struggling to maintain financial viability as an action lead, but he was also facing challenges in maintaining good relations with his fellow 1980s action stars.

Just two years later, another major project slipped through Willis’s fingers in the form of Woody Allen’s Café Society. This was the first time it appeared that Willis was aiming to channel his 2012 works by working with a famous auteur on something that was decidedly not a franchise picture. Signing on to play the boss of Jesse Eisenberg’s protagonist, Willis even managed to shoot some scenes as his character that were captured in photographs by paparazzi.

Except Willis never appeared in the final cut of Café Society. Just a few days into filming, Willis was abruptly dropped from the part and Steve Carell was quickly brought in to replace him. The official reasoning for Willis’ departure was scheduling conflicts with a Broadway show, but other reports indicated there were problems with the actor in regards to memorizing his lines. Whatever the reason, Willis was no longer a part of this production, causing him to miss out on a chance for further arthouse rehabilitation.

The same year he came and went from the cast of Café Society, Willis began to work with productions that hailed from producer Randall Emmett. These features were extremely low-budget movies made for the home video market. Emmett and other producers behind titles like Extraction and Marauders had a system in place where they could pay Willis as much as $1 million for as little as a week of work on a motion picture. Both individuals in the transaction ended up happy since Willis still got a notable paycheck and these little movies could plaster Willis’s face on their posters.

It was a career move that played into the worst impulses of Willis as an actor. In the past, he was not above phoning it in if he deemed a movie beneath him. Kevin Smith’s Cop Out is an infamous example of this, with Smith later noting that Willis was difficult to work with and struggled to deliver his lines properly. Now, Willis had an assembly line of movies that didn’t require an extreme amount of effort and still gave him a nice payday. It wasn’t as glossy as the days of Die Hard, but it fits in with the kind of work Willis had delivered in the past.

These low-budget movies also must have seemed appealing given how Hollywood changed directions in the 2010s with a shift in priorities for what kind of motion pictures received a green light. The mid-budget thrillers and action movies Willis regularly headlined as late as 2009 became nearly nonexistent on the slates of major American movie studios. With opportunities to get his usual payday for starring in a new project reminiscent of Hostage or The Whole Nine Yards, Willis found another avenue for regular employment.

While it’s a cozy deal for Willis, it’s also one that’s managed to bring down his reputation, at least marginally. When you star in movies like Die Hard or Unbreakable, nobody can take those classics away from you. But even Willis’s most public bombs in his classic era of stardom, like Hudson Hawk, got major theatrical releases and at least had the air of professional care put into them. Showing up for a few minutes of screentime in disposable direct-to-video fare is a step down even for the guy who previously headlined movies like Perfect Stranger.

And yet, like in any Hollywood crowd-pleaser, there is hope. After all, 2012 wasn’t an eternity ago, and Willis could totally tap into that creative audaciousness again. Plus, even the box office success of Glass in 2019 indicates that audiences aren’t immediately turned off by seeing Willis in big-screen fare. Willis’s story is far from over, but he is in the middle of one of the more depressing chapters of his career. Sadly, Willis currently has eleven super low-budget action movies either in post-production or principal photography listed on his IMDB, so it doesn’t appear this chapter will be over anytime soon.

