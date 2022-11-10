Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had the unique opportunity to fill in some gaps that fans had after seeing both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Mainly in where did Daniel Kaluuya's W'Kabi go after his turn into being a traitor after the events of Black Panther. We know that the real world explanation is that Daniel Kaluuya had scheduling conflicts due to filming Nope, but until now, we don't know what happened to the head of security for the Border Tribe. We get that answer in Wakanda Forever in a very brief moment, but it does a lot to inform not only where Danai Gurira's Okoye is and her status within Wakanda but also to what happened to W'Kabi as a whole.

During Black Panther, when Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) takes over as the King of Wakanda, W'Kabi is one of the people still fighting against his own people in the name of Killmonger. He even fights his own wife in Okoye and so at the end of the movie, we don't really know where the two stood with each other or, more importantly, where W'Kabi was at all. And with no sign of Kaluuya in either Infinity War or Endgame, this was our first chance to get an answer.

And boy did we get it. In an impassioned speech from Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), she talks about losing her entire family now that Princess Shuri (Letitia Wright) was taken by Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía) to Talocan. She doesn't know whether or not her daughter is alive, and she blames Okoye and when Okoye says that she too has lost everything for Wakanda, Ramonda throws W'Kabi's traitorous ways back at her. But also gives us a nod to where he is.

Ramonda Confirms That W'Kabi Is Alive

Ramonda is someone who clearly uses her patience to her advantage but when everything in her life is falling apart around her, she was pushed to her limit and that meant that Okoye was the one who got the brunt of it. Not unjustified in her anger but definitely focusing in on Okoye for "losing" Shuri, it was in her speech that should win Bassett awards (because it is breathtaking) that we learn about what has happened to W'Kabi since we've seen him last.

W'Kabi is in prison and Ramonda says that if Okoye wanted to, she could go and visit her husband. Ramonda does not have that luxury in that moment to see her last remaining relative because Shuri is missing. She lost T'Chaka, she lost T'Challa, and in taht moment she thinks she's lost Shuri too. Okoye has lost a lot in her life but in that moment, Ramonda did not want to hear it and honestly, rightfully so.

So while we don't know where exactly he is being kept, we do know that W'Kabi is alive and that there is still something hurt between himself and Okoye by the time Wakanda Forever happens because Ramonda says she could visit him if she wants, not that she does. Could we see W'Kabi again though? Probably given that he is alive and hidden away in Wakanda but whether or not that would be a happy meeting for Okoye and W'Kabi is still up in the air.

