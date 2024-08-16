The Big Picture Channing Tatum's Gambit is a great addition to Deadpool & Wolverine, providing both comedic and badass moments.

Deadpool & Wolverine was a fun, crazy ride that was filled with cameos, from Chris Evans' Johnny Storm, to Henry Cavill playing The Cavillrine, as director Shawn Levy referred to him on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. However, despite the amazing moments of shock and awe, perhaps one of the best cameos, and overall gags in Deadpool & Wolverine, was Channing Tatum’s Gambit. Not only does the character work on a comedic level, with Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) constantly mocking his voice, but Gambit has excellent moments of action that actually make the character a badass in his own right.

Channing Tatum, in an interview with Screen Rant, described being able to play Gambit as a "make a wish" experience, and that passion for the role radiates off of the screen. It appears that Gambit's last appearance was in the battle against Casandra Nova's (Emma Corrin) forces, with him not being spotted in Wade's universe in the final scene. However, eagle-eyed viewers may have been able to determine Gambit's ending, and thankfully, it seems to be a happy one.

What Happens To Channing Tatum's Gambit in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'?

Channing Tatum was cast as Gambit way back in 2016, yet his role and film got lost in the merger between Disney and Fox, despite multiple promises and vows that this would not be the case. After Gambit was seemingly lost in the void of canceled projects, Deadpool & Wolverine gives Tatum the opportunity to play Gambit by bringing him into the TVA's void as a part of a resistance group of superheroes led by Dafne Keen's X-23. However, since we see Logan and X-23 in Deadpool’s universe, as well as the TVA promising to help the other heroes get back to their universes, like Blade (Wesley Snipes) and Elektra (Jennifer Garner), many worried this would simply destroy Gambit, since he doesn’t have a universe to go back to.

However, in the post-credits scene, Deadpool is in the TVA HQ replaying footage of Johnny Storm and on one of the monitors we can see Gambit, trench coat and all, strutting through a street, implying he survived and is somewhere, doing something, perhaps even in his own universe. Whilst Channing Tatum said in an interview with Collider that he believes Gambit is still in the void, this at least confirms he is not a loose thread who has been forgotten about again, and is, instead, still out there. Considering this scene was about "justice," since it vindicated Deadpool about Johnny Storms comments, it feels fitting that Deadpool & Wolverine gives Gambit this satisfying ending.

Could Channing Tatum Return as Gambit in the MCU?

Moving forward, this sets him up to potentially return in something like Avengers: Secret Wars. Channing Tatum's Gambit is definitely one of the most talked about aspects of the film so far, with fans loving his comedic performance. In an interview with Variety, Tatum expressed a strong desire to return as Gambit in an official role within the MCU, but only time will tell. As Tatum said himself, it is now up to Kevin Feige and Bob Iger, and they will need to decide whether Gambit has a narrative purpose for Secret Wars.

Even if it was a comedic cameo, it would appear Tatum would be a great marketing tool to pack as many people into theaters as possible. Considering that memes of his performance have taken over the internet, Tatum's appearance could generate interest from audiences who aren't necessarily MCU fans. Similar to Avengers: Endgame's success, getting as many different demographics of people will be a key aspect of making the MCU's multiversal climax a financial success. But, even if we hear nothing and never see Tatum again, it is nice to know that, somewhere, Channing Tatum’s Gambit is out there, mumbling words and throwing magic cards.

Deadpool & Wolverine is in theaters now.

