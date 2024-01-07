The Big Picture Freddy vs. Jason vs. Ash almost became a film reality, following up a comic miniseries pitting the horror icons against each other.

Ash Williams emerged as the comic series's ultimate winner, defeating Freddy and Jason.

Bruce Campbell believed a live-action crossover movie wasn't feasible due to a lack of creative control and challenges in splitting proceeds.

Imagine this: you're watching Freddy Krueger and Jason Voorhees in an intense battle in the middle of the woods. There are flashes of red and green, glimpses of blades shimmering in the moonlight, and faint ki-ki-ki, ma-ma-ma noises in the background. When you think it can't get more awesome, you hear a chainsaw rev and "Come get some" behind Freddy and Jason. It's Ash Williams, and he's come to rumble with the horror giants. Horror fans would giggle, grasp their popcorn, and stare wide-eyed to see how this duel would end. It seems like the perfect dream — or nightmare — and it's a concept that almost slashed its way onto the big screen.

Horror crossovers bring fans from all corners of the genre together to vehemently argue who would kill who in a fight. Like a schoolyard debate, fans will go over every detail and exclaim how their favorite slasher would surely be the winner, axing every rebuttal any other fan brings up. The most successful horror crossover is undoubtedly Freddy vs. Jason, which brought the two together in the most hilariously camp way. However, there was almost a third contender in Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell), but the parties involved struggled to find a way to bring the idea to light. In 2007, a comic miniseries titled Freddy vs. Jason vs. Ash came out, which wasn't quite the same as a full-length film but gave the superfans an ultimate showdown from their wildest nightmares.

Who Are Freddy, Jason, and Ash?

If you've been living under a slasher and horror rock, you may not know who Freddy, Jason, or Ash are. Freddy's signature red and green sweater and knives for fingers have crept into our dreams since 1984. Played by Robert Englund, Freddy is a character you're bound to love and hate at any point within the Nightmare On Elm Street franchise. He's witty, charismatic, and just downright nasty as he's stalking and hunting teenagers once their eyes shut, and they fall into a REM sleep. Freddy is your guy if you love one-liners and more of a dry humor. Jason Voorhees, played by an array of actors such as Kane Hodder, Richard Brooker, and Ted White, is most known for the white hockey mask that he dons in Friday The 13th: Part III. Throughout the Friday The 13th franchise, Jason seeks revenge on Camp Crystal Lake counselors who killed his mother and didn't help save him when he drowned in the lake. When the franchise rose to the surface in 1980, we can suspect anyone who worked as a camp counselor started to become nervous about what lurked in the woods. Jason begs you to ask whether anyone can ever trust a mama's boy.

Finally, our last contender in this fever dream of a mash-up, Ash Williams, might be the most unhinged of all three horror icons. He's not a killer in the way Freddy or Jason is but the protagonist of the Evil Dead franchise who kills Deadites to save his friends, family, and places he loves. He was known as "The Promised One" who was meant to save humanity from evil. In the process, he almost became infected by a bite from his lover, Linda. He had to stop the infection from happening, so he used a chainsaw to remove his hand and eventually used that same chainsaw as an appendage in place of his wrist.

What Was the 'Freddy vs. Jason vs. Ash' Comic Series?

In November 2007, a 6-issue miniseries by Wildstorm (DC Comics) was released, pitting Freddy, Jason, and Ash against each other. Written by Jason Kuhoric, the miniseries was meant to serve as a sequel to Freddy vs. Jason. According to his writing, Ash is searching for the Necronomicon when he ends up at a Crystal Lake S-Mart. Ash isn't alone in searching for the Necronomicon, however. Freddy is trapped inside Jason's subconscious, manipulating and pushing Jason to find it first. Freddy wants it because there's a passage that will allow Freddy to be released from the shackles of Jason's mind and be able to return to the dreamscape to wreak havoc. When a two-in-one superhuman Freddy and Jason cross paths with Ash, who is hellbent on saving the world from evil, it will get a little messy and even a tad groovy! The 6-issue series was a hit, even spawning a sequel named Freddy vs. Jason vs. Ash: The Nightmare Warriors

Why Did Bruce Campbell Think a Crossover Movie Wasn't Feasible?

The first time Campbell commented on the crossover movie was on a Reddit AMA. When asked about the possibility of other crossovers, Campbell commented, "I'll be honest with you. I'm not real interested in cross-overs." He then mentioned that Freddy vs. Jason vs. Ash didn't come to fruition because his team would have no control over the other characters. Plus, he cited that splitting the proceeds three ways is not something that is always wanted when creating a film. The next time Campbell commented was at New York Comic Con when he spoke in a roundtable interview with Screen Rant. Campbell and his team spoke with New Line Cinema and proposed the idea that Ash would kill both Freddy and Jason in the movie. They told him that the idea couldn't be entertained.

Campbell noted that the idea would be "creatively bankrupt" because Freddy and Jason are unkillable characters. Bloody Disgusting revealed a document from New Line Cinema outlining the development of a Freddy vs. Jason vs. Ash movie and how Ash would fit into the already-established horror universe. The document details how Freddy's glove hangs in Ash's work shed while he creates his chainsaw hand and how Nancy was watching the original Evil Dead in the first Nightmare On Elm Street installment. So even though the idea of the movie appeared seamless, it wasn't able to move past pre-production hell. Also, New Line Cinema, who had rights to Freddy vs. Jason then, ran into the hurdle of not owning the rights to Ash's character. Negotiations about pay between three separate parties were troublesome, and Bloody Disgusting also noted that the movie was discussing budget cuts before it even got the green light to be made.

Who Would Have Won the Freddy vs Jason vs Ash Battle?

In the comic miniseries, Ash becomes the victor and defeats Freddy and Jason. Ash uses the Necronomicon to banish Freddy to the Deadite world after Jason ends up floating to the bottom of Crystal Lake — again. However, keeping persistent monsters like Freddy and Jason down is tough. In the sequel comic, the two slashers are resurrected by the US government in the hopes they can use their superpowers for their benefit. This proves, once again, that maybe the government shouldn't mess with stuff they can't control. In this series, Freddy absorbs Jason's soul, but it is ultimately Ash who wins after banishing him yet again. It seems that Kuhoric really believes that Ash Williams is quite a guy. Had we seen a movie crossover between these three horror giants, the possibilities would've been endless, but it does seem that Ash Williams would've been a favorite victor. Army of Deadites? No problem. Seemingly unkillable mama's boy with a huge knife? Light work. Dream killer, literally and metaphorically, who is power hungry? Piece of cake. Ash Williams truly is The Promised One.

We may never get this crossover movie, but in the meantime, we can watch Freddy vs. Jason and the Evil Dead franchise on Amazon Prime Video.

