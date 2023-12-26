The Big Picture In What Happened to Monday? Noomi Rapace delivers a dazzling performance, playing seven different and distinct personalities.

The film is set in a dystopian society where a strict one-child per family policy is enforced, and the Settman family must hide their septuplets to avoid prosecution.

The movie follows Thursday, the most trusted daughter, as she searches for her missing sister Monday and uncovers a shocking revelation about the government's treatment of extra siblings.

Noomi Rapace is truly Swedish acting royalty. Fluent in six different languages, she's just as convincing as an American as she is with her numerous, acclaimed international roles. In Tommy Wirkola's What Happened to Monday? She plays all seven days of the week. That's right, she takes on seven separate and distinct personalities in a performance that should legitimately be considered an Oscar nomination snub. And with it now streaming on Netflix, it's the perfect opportunity to catch her in what is arguably the versatile player's best performance.

In a dystopian society that has an iron-fisted policy allowing for no more than one child per family, the Settmans have somehow managed to elude the Draconian government. Willem Dafoe stars as Terrence Settman, the family patriarch. When one of them doesn't come home after work one day, it puts his entire life's work and devotion to his daughters at risk from a devilishly villainous Nicolette Cayman (Glenn Close). So what exactly happens to Monday, and how does the taut psychological Wirkolan drama end?

What Is 'What Happened to Monday' About?

In the not-so-distant future of 2073, the population has swelled to levels that are not sustainable, and the government has taken full advantage of the situation by installing a dictatorial regime that strictly enforces a one-child per-family quota on its citizens. Terrence Settman is a single father of septuplet girls flying in the face of the strict sanctions that are punishable by prison and the frozen cytostasis of all but one of his daughters. He has to run a tight ship to keep them all safe. They live in a remote penthouse and keep the blinds pulled closed at all times. Each one of the women is named for a day of the week, and they are permitted to leave the house on the day of their name, giving the appearance that the seven different women are all one person named after their dead mother, Karen Settman.

Each night, when the designated sibling comes home from her day out, Terrence gathers all of his daughters together for a debriefing on what happened to "Karen" that day so that the others can impersonate the singular Karen Settman to not arouse suspicion from the government. What happens to any one of the Karens happens to all of them, including when Thursday comes home with a severed finger. Yes, this means that Terrence must cut off all of their index fingers. It worked fine for over two decades until one Monday when Karen didn't return home. The six other sisters must figure out how to go about finding Monday without blowing their carefully crafted cover, and Rapace is dazzling playing all these different versions of herself. They each have a different physical appearance, but Rapace also tweaks them just a little bit in their attitudes and mannerisms to make them unique.

There’s a Mysterious Tie Between Monday and Dr. Cayman in ‘What Happened to Monday?'

Tuesday is detained one day after work by the Child Allocation Bureau (C.A.B) which is run by the diabolical Dr. Nicolette Cayman (Close). Cayman tells Tuesday that she knows about the seven of them and demands information on where they are hiding. Cayman sends C.A.B. agents to the top floor apartment where all the sisters battle with them in hand-to-hand combat. Wednesday then confronts her coworker, Jerry (Pal Sverre Hagen) who claims to know the Settman's secret. Only it's not the secret of the septuplets as Wednesday thought, but rather the surprising news that Monday had illegally wired Dr. Cayman millions of dollars for her campaign funding.

After Jerry is suddenly murdered by a sniper, Wednesday escapes a group of C.A.B. pursuers who are trying to kill her. It's during this chase scene that Wirkola shows you his version of a gutted-out dystopian society that is crawling with homeless, starving people in tattered clothing surrounded by crumbling buildings. Friday is the computer whiz of the group and tries to guide Wednesday to safety from her pursuers, but ultimately, she is caught and killed. That makes two dead Settmen sisters and Monday is still missing.

Which Settman Sister Finds Monday?

Thursday is singled out from the beginning of the film as the daughter that Terrence trusts the most. She is the first to leave the apartment as a young girl, and he believes she may be the brightest of the seven sisters. She is the most mentally tough and her father rigorously depends on her to set the tone for all the Karens. So, when Monday begins a risky affair with a C.A.B. security guard named Adrian Knowles (Marwan Kenzari) she puts all of them at risk. It is Thursday who serves as the linchpin for the entire group to piece together the mystery and find her sister. Monday has never been late in over twenty years, so they know immediately something is amiss when she doesn't return home.

The premise is incredibly unique and pulls you in immediately. Imagine being on the set with Rapace and the script supervisor tasked with keeping all seven of her characters flowing consistently through the story. Wirkola handles it beautifully. Eventually, after days of searching, it is the brightest of the sisters, Thursday who tracks down Monday, who has gone out of her way to ruin the secret they have been working their whole lives to protect. She has made a nasty mess of things.

The Heartbreaking Death Scenes of Tommy Wirkola's 'What Happened to Monday?'

Saturday pretends to be Monday during a sexual tryst with Adrian so that she can gain access to the C.A.B. Headquarters. She sends a code back to Friday, who now can break into the C.A.B. database and search for Monday. It's at this point that Wirkola puts Thursday into action to get to the bottom of the mysterious connection between Monday and Dr. Cayman. There is going to be a gala that evening for Cayman as she makes a push to become a member of the government's parliament. Thursday tells the remaining sisters that she is going to get Monday out and expose Cayman as the fraudulent murderer that she is. We then see Saturday get shot through the head

This leaves Thursday, Monday, and Friday, but Friday is agoraphobic, and challenged to keep up with the intrepid Thursday. Her fears jeopardize Thursday's mission, and so she decides to turn back and lure a band of C.A.B. agents back to their apartment where she has rigged a bomb to take them all out. Friday's last words to Thursday are, "I love you." Thursday is gut-punched once again as the last remaining Settman sibling outside the missing Monday and Tuesday.

The Last Sequence of 'What Happened to Monday?' Explained

Thursday is on a mission to make sure that all of her sisters don't die in vain. She finds Adrian and the two work together to crash the gala and expose Cayman. When Adrian asks Thursday if she has a plan, she responds, "I am the plan." Adrian gets Thursday inside the C.A.B. headquarters, where they both witness a startling revelation. The extra siblings that are uncovered aren't put into peaceful cryostasis, they are incinerated in a coffin-like capsule. Thursday poses as an unconscious woman to be terminated, only to come alive and take control of the death chamber along with Adrian. It is at this point that we see that Monday has been working hand in hand with Dr. Cayman all along and is using Tuesday as blackmail.

The final scenes are at the gala where there will be a showdown between Thursday, who has always fought for the preservation of the Settman name, and Monday, who has sold them out for a better life. Thursday and Monday meet in a large woman's lavatory in very similar dresses. Monday pulls a gun on Thursday. Thursday tells Monday about the death of all their sisters while Monday tries to rationalize her decision to sell out the family. Monday claims that Karen Settman's identity was always hers because she was the firstborn. The sisters then engage in a fight in the bathroom while Adrian has also engaged the lead C.A.B. officer.

Thursday finally wrestles Monday to the floor and the two struggle for the gun. Thursday gets on top of Monday and the gun goes off, killing Monday. Thursday and Adrian then show footage of people being incinerated instead of being put to sleep in front of Cayman and all her potential donors. Cayman faints and insists that "they didn't suffer." Suddenly, Monday, who is still alive, stumbles into the banquet hall with the gun only to be shot by a guard trying to protect Cayman and the woman, who he thinks is Monday but is Thursday. As Monday lay dying on the ground she pleads with Thursday to "not let them take them" placing Thursday's hand upon her pregnant stomach. It turns out that Monday was trying to protect her and Adrian's unborn twins. Following the abolishment of the Child Allocation Act, the final scene shows Tuesday, Thursday, and Adrian looking on as Monday's twins have been placed into liquid incubators where they are safe to be born. Other mothers have come out of hiding and before the credits roll, the audience sees a busy nursery. Thursday has saved them all from the Draconian one-child act and the population will begin to flourish again.

