In April 2008, Disney, two years into buying Pixar Animation Studios and having its leaders take over Walt Disney Animation Studios, was ready to offer a glimpse into the future. This is when the company offered journalists a first look into titles from its two animation houses that would be released through the year 2012. Many of the projects shown that day would be instantly familiar to the public, including Toy Story 3, Bolt, or The Princess and the Frog. But one that would not be recognizable is a Pixar film, once situated for a 2011 debut, entitled Newt. Though now an obscure part of Pixar’s legacy, the saga of Newt is a fascinating one reflecting the endless challenges any animated features face on their way to the big screen.

Newt was set to center on a pair of mismatched blue-footed Newts, with one-half of the duo being a laboratory animal appropriately named Newt. The other part of this equation was Brooke, a more rugged individual who was used to living on the outside. These two would’ve been total opposites, to the point that it’s a wonder they could even stay in the same room together. But they would need to do a lot more than that now that they’ve become the last two members of their species. Newt would’ve followed the pair navigating their interactions as well as figuring out what they desired.

This production hailed from director Gary Rydstrom, who also wrote the screenplay for Newt with Leslie Caveny. Though his name may not be familiar, Rydstrom's work as a sound designer is legendary. Having won countless Oscars throughout the 1990s, Rydstrom is especially well-known for his work on Steven Spielberg directorial efforts ranging from Jurassic Park to Saving Private Ryan to West Side Story. He graduated to director with the 2006 Pixar short "Lifted," which seemed to serve as a precursor to his graduation to feature film director at the same studio with Newt.

Image via Pixar

Because of the inherently isolated nature of how big animated films like Pixar titles are made, there were few indicators that Newt was in trouble until it was taken off the studio’s release schedule in 2010. Two years after being shown off to the world, Newt had vanished. This was even more inexplicable thanks to the fact that that same year’s Toy Story 3 dropped a reference to the film in the form of a Newt Crossing sign in Andy’s bedroom. How had Newt gone from blockbuster to bust so quickly?

Initially, there was only silence surrounding Newt’s disappearance, but former head of Pixar John Lasseter would eventually clarify what had happened. This particular title had been put on the backburner in response to the existence of the 2011 Blue Sky Studios production Rio. This was another animated movie about the last two members of an animal species being forced together as a romantic couple. As if that weren’t enough, both projects featured sheltered male leads and spunkier rebellious female protagonists. The similarities were unintentional but glaring. For Lasseter, that was enough to press the pause button on Newt.

Though not mentioned publicly, Newt’s place in the Pixar canon also likely heralded its demise. The film was originally set for a 2011 and then a 2012 bow, putting it as one of the first features from Pixar in the 2010s. At the start of this decade, Pixar, no longer worried about its sequels not being properly recognized by Disney, was beginning to embrace more and more follow-ups to its original features. Among the first four titles it released in this decade, only Brave stood out as an original project. While not being a sequel didn’t automatically and solely seal Newt’s fate, it is likely the studio didn’t go to as great lengths to salvage a troubled production as it did on, say, Cars 2 at least in part because Newt wasn’t an extension of a previous hit.

Of course, there was also the fact that Pixar merely opted to focus on other kinds of original projects in this era. Former head of Pixar Ed Catmull recalled in 2014 that, once story problems on Newt became glaringly apparent, the studio decided to replace Gary Rydtsrom with Pete Docter as the film’s director. It was a solution mirroring what happened with Ratatouille, where a troubled original Pixar film was taken over by an experienced Oscar-winning veteran Pixar filmmaker. There was just one problem: Docter didn’t want to make Newt. Instead, he pitched the idea of what would become Inside Out.

Image via Pixar

Since its cancellation, no concrete story details or visions for the film’s voice cast have ever been released. The only substantial glimpse into what the title might have looked like has come from concept art of assorted characters in the film, which reveal that Newt would’ve involved everything from a multi-headed snake to a collection of Amish farmers. However, Rydstrom continued to be busy as a filmmaker for a few years, even with Newt gone. In addition to directing the English-language dubs of Studio Ghibli titles like The Wind Rises and the Pixar short "Hawaiian Vacation", Rydstrom finally got to direct a feature-length movie with the 2015 title Strange Magic.

Its doubtful audiences will be seeing more instances like Newt, where Pixar announces a new movie years in advance only to cancel it, in the near future. In recent years, Pixar has taken to announcing new projects only a little over a year before their planned release dates. Soul was the first instance of this phenomenon, with concrete details only coming out under a year before its initial June 2020 date. Subsequent features like Luca, Turning Red, and Elemental have all been announced only 12-18 months before they appear in front of audiences, a sharp contrast to when Newt’s existence was divulged four years before its planned 2012 bow.

By shortening the window between when a film is announced to the public and when it premieres, Pixar can ensure that it sidesteps any embarrassment when it has to cancel projects like Newt when they aren’t quite working as they should. Though it’s unknown if this change in publicity has anything to do with Rydstrom’s abandoned production, this alteration does ensure it’s doubtful we’ll be seeing more instances like Newt in the future. That only heightens the singular qualities of Newt, the rare Pixar movie to get a splashy introduction to the public only to go extinct before it ever played in theaters.