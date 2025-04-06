After seeing some really kick-ass lightsaber duels in the other Star Wars movies and TV series, it’s hard not to revisit the first between Obi-Wan Kenobi (Sir Alec Guinness) and Darth Vader (David Prowse) in Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope and not be somewhat underwhelmed (especially when compared to this fan edit). However, it still stands as one of the most poignant moments in the franchise, and the first truly unexpected turn in a franchise full of them, with Obi-Wan allowing Vader to strike him down, leaving nothing but his robes and his lightsaber behind. But in the commotion that follows, we lose sight of Vader, those robes, and that lightsaber. So, what happens to Obi-Wan Kenobi's lightsaber afterward?

Star Wars Canon Has No Idea What Happened to Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Lightsaber After ‘A New Hope'

According to official Star Wars canon, Obi-Wan Kenobi's lightsaber is... well, no one knows. That last shot of his lightsaber, atop the heap of robes that used to be the Jedi, is the end of it. So we, as fans, are left to speculate on its eventual fate. The thing is, that fate becomes invariably tied to the fate of the Death Star, and if you'll recall, things don't go well for the Imperial battle station in the film.

The most likely scenarios play out like this. One: it stays right there atop the heap, and is destroyed along with the Death Star. Two: a stormtrooper picks it up and is destroyed along with the stormtrooper and the Death Star. Three: Vader picks it up and takes it to his bedroom, puts it up in his trophy cabinet, where it, and the trophy cabinet, is destroyed along with the Death Star. In theory, the only way the lightsaber survives is if Vader picks it up and has it on his person while piloting his TIE fighter. After that? Beats me.

Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Lightsaber Lives on in the Non-Canon ‘Star Wars Legends’ Universe