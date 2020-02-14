Leigh Whannell Reveals What Happened to His ‘Aquaman’ Character

Collider’s Perri Nemiroff recently got to sit down with writer/director Leigh Whannell to talk about his upcoming horror reboot The Invisible Man and wasted no time asking him the question that has been on everyone’s minds since December of 2018 – what happened to the cargo pilot after Aquaman and Mera suddenly jump out of his airplane?

Whannell, a longtime collaborator of Aquaman director James Wan’s, played the bewildered pilot who flew Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and Mera (Amber Heard) out into the desert, having no idea they were nigh-invulnerable meta humans. So what did the pilot do after witnessing his two passengers engage in an apparent suicide pact?

“I think he lands the plane and assumes a different identity,” Whannell said. “I’ve got a whole backstory for this cargo pilot that I don’t want to reveal here.” He then goes on to appeal to Wan to make a spin-off film about his unnamed cargo pilot character, which is a movie I would pay to see at least three times in the theater.

Whannell, who co-created the Saw and Insidious franchises with Wan, made his directorial debut with 2015’s Insidious: Chapter 3. His excellent horror/sci-fi follow-up Upgrade was released in 2018, the same year he played the put-upon cargo pilot that I have not stopped thinking about since I saw Aquaman. Check out the clip below. The Invisible Man hits theaters February 28.

