"'You want justice done? You’re a criminal after watching this for seven years.' That bothered me, yeah."

HBO's The Sopranos wasn't a basic television show. As it has been said many a time over, it was a television show that was revolutionary to the medium. The Sopranos led the charge in giving audiences a cinematic experience from the comfort of their own home. Shows that would follow couldn't help but be influenced by the mob boss from Jersey.

For six seasons audiences gobbled up the deep examination of Tony Soprano (played by the late James Gandolfini) and how he toed the line between being a feared gangster to a flawed father and husband. Prior to the internet and Twitter, discussion about the weekly series occurred around the watercooler and no moment in the series was as discussed as the final moments.

For the uninitiated, after years of heinous acts, Tony Soprano sits down for a meal with his family while "Don't Stop Believin'" plays softly in the background and then... cut to black. Did Tony die? Did he live? These questions have been asked over and over again since the show went off the air in June 2007, and for the most part, that question has remained unanswered.

However, creator David Chase recently sat down with The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter Podcast, where they had just screened the film The Many Saints of Newark, a prequel movie to The Sopranos, to a live audience. Afterward, during a Q&A, host Scott Feinberg inquired about the final moments, asking if it had been planned for years or it just happen? Chase offered that cutting to black wasn't what he originally had in mind. In Chase's words:

"Because the scene I had in my mind was not that scene. Nor did I think of cutting to black. I had a scene in which Tony comes back from a meeting in New York in his car. At the beginning of every show, he came from New York into New Jersey, and the last scene could be him coming from New Jersey back into New York for a meeting at which he was going to be killed."

Feinberg pressed, asking when the now-famous scene became the frontrunner for being the button to the series. Chase replied:

"...I think I had this notion — I was driving on Ocean Park Boulevard near the airport and I saw a little restaurant. It was kind of like a shack that served breakfast. And for some reason I thought, 'Tony should get it in a place like that.' Why? I don’t know. That was, like, two years before."

Chase goes on to say that he was surprised to find that with all that was happening in the world at the time (i.e., a bomb going off in London, the war in Iraq) that the main topic of conversation was the show's cut to black. "It was kind of incredible to me. But I had no idea it would be that much of an uproar."

While The Many Saints of Newark might have received mixed reviews from fans and critics, it appears that Chase is in early talks to produce a new series that would, seemingly, dovetail from the new film. All seasons of The Sopranos are available to stream on HBO Max.

