Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Dune: Part Two' and the plot of 'Dune Messiah'.

The Big Picture After the events of Dune , according to Frank Herbert's books, Paul faces new threats as Emperor, leading a violent jihad that spirals out of control.

A conflict between the Fremen and Paul's enemies marks the beginning of his downfall.

Paul's struggle with visions of his family's future leads to sacrifice and a new chapter in his legacy.

With Dune: Part Two finally in theaters, it's time to go back to Arrakis and follow the rise of Paul Muad'Dib Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and the Fremen against the oppression of House Harkonnen. Denis Villeneuve's sequel finishes this part of their story and concludes the adaptation of Frank Herbert's first Dune novel, but that's hardly the end of Paul's legend. In fact, Villeneuve often talks about how his vision for the franchise includes adapting the next novel, Dune Messiah, which would conclude his stint at its helm. That's a whole new chapter in the Atreides family saga, and brings many new challenges to Paul and his followers after the events of Part Two — and some old faces coming back, too.

After 'Dune: Part Two,' Paul Atreides Has To Face New Threats and Schemes

At the end of Dune: Part Two, Paul defeats the Harkonnens and Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV (Christopher Walken), becoming himself the Emperor of the Known Universe. Most of the visions he has in Dune and Part Two come true, especially the ones in which he leads the Fremen on a jihad across the universe. Billions die, and Paul's visions indicate there are even worse things in store. Eventually, all planets and the Landsraad fall under his rule, and Fremen legions begin spreading to these planets to ensure their loyalty. Paul's visions show him the Golden Path, the only future outcome in which humanity can be saved, but he refuses to commit to it, as it would force him to give up his humanity.

As Paul's jihad grows beyond his control, enemy factions start to organize to take him down. Among these opposing factions are the Bene Gesserit and the Spacing Guild, as well as House Corrino. The Bene Gesserit see Paul's rule as a major obstacle to their ultimate plan, even though they engineered his existence through their secret breeding program in the first place. For the Spacing Guild, Arrakis becoming the center of the new Imperium means that spice is becoming more expensive and more difficult to come by, as House Atreides and the Fremen are now in control of spice production. For House Corrino, losing the throne is the worst possible scenario, even though Paul did marry Shaddam IV's daughter, Princess Irulan (Florence Pugh), to consolidate his power at the end of Dune.

The biggest threat, however, is the Tleilaxu. They are an order of genetically altered humans from the planet Tleilax who have specialized in producing genetically altered humans that can change their faces — called "Face Dancers" — and in resurrecting dead people as slaves, calling them "Gholas." And, of course, the Tleilaxu have their own agenda of universe domination. Eventually, a Spacing Guild Navigator called Edric, Princess Irulan, and a Face Dancer named Scytale come up with a plan in which Paul is gifted with a gift he can't refuse: a Ghola of Duncan Idaho (Jason Momoa). Gholas are vessels that can be programmed just like computers. This one isn't even called Duncan, but Hayt, and takes all the functions and jobs that once belonged to Duncan.

Paul Struggles With Visions About the Future of His Family

Image via Warner Bros.

As Emperor, one of Paul's most immediate responsibilities is ensuring the continuation of his line. At the end of Dune, he marries Princess Irulan, but in Dune Messiah he refuses to treat her as his proper wife, although he's always respectful and courteous towards her. His de facto wife is actually his Fremen concubine, Chani (Zendaya), who, in turn, has proven incapable of bearing Paul an heir.

Chani and Irulan have a good relationship, but Irulan has been giving Chani contraceptives without her knowledge. Paul, whose prescience has been growing more powerful and uncontrollable, is aware of this but chooses to do nothing because of visions of a future in which Chani dies in childbirth. Eventually, Chani decides to change to a Fremen fertility diet without telling Irulan, getting pregnant right after. However, the unknown heavy use of contraceptives poses a danger, and she grows increasingly weaker. Just like Paul predicts, Chani dies after giving birth to twins, Leto II and Ghanima Atreides. Paul had foreseen Ghanima's birth, but Leto's is a surprise. Due to Paul and Chani's constant contact with spice, both siblings are born fully conscious and with Kwisatz Haderach levels of prescience.

When Paul accepts the Ghola Hayt, his relationship with the Fremen begins to strain. The Arrakis natives consider the Tleilaxu and their practices unclean, and Muad'Dib having a Tleilaxu Ghola in his household is seen as an offense, even if Duncan Idaho used to be close to the Fremen. In the palace, though, Hayt serves his purpose and even develops a romantic relationship with Alia Atreides, Paul's younger sister who is born at the end of Dune.

A Conflict Between the Fremen and Paul's Enemies Marks the Beginning of His Downfall

Close

Through his visions, Paul sees hints of a Tleilaxu conspiracy to assassinate him, while a Fremen faction conspires to kill him. To ensure Muad'Dib's safety, a Fedaykin named Otheym gives him a Tleilaxu servant named Bijaz, who has Mentat abilities and is supposed to record Paul's every movement. As the Fedaykin confront the Fremen conspirators, an atomic weapon called a stone burner is set off by the Tleilaxu, leveling the whole area and leaving Paul blind. He still has his powerful prescience, though, and can continue working against the conspiracy by moving in lockstep with his visions. When news of Chani's death reaches Paul, his reaction triggers Hayt's impulse to kill him. However, the Ghola's genetic memory prevents him, and Duncan Idaho's conscience and memories are restored.

After these events, Paul's prescience begins to fade. The final confrontation with the Tleilaxu begins when Scytale disguises himself as Otheym's daughter and infiltrates the Atreides palace in Arrakis. He holds a knife to the throats of Leto and Ghanima and tempts Paul with the offer to revive Chani as a Ghola in exchange for his abdication. Unable to see, Paul taps into his connection with Leto and their shared bloodline connection, now seeing the whole room through his son's eyes. This allows him to throw a dagger at Scytale, killing the Tleilaxu and saving his children. This can't last, however, as Paul can't use his son's eyes forever.

Now truly blind, he decides to follow an old Fremen tradition, according to which blind people walk into the desert by themselves. His sacrifice earns back the Fremen's loyalty to his children, who are left under Irulan's tutelage after she has a change of heart with Chani's death. Alia is left as regent of the Atreides Empire until the twins come of age, and continues her romantic relationship with Duncan. She also has all the conspirators executed, thus providing a safe environment for the twins to grow up in. In the end, Duncan reflects on how Paul was able to avoid being deified by reinforcing his status as a mortal man in the Fremen's eyes, and how, in his death, he was able to defeat his enemies by assuring the continuation of his line.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

