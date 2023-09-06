The romantic-comedy genre is one steeped in cinematic history, with classics including (500) Days of Summer and Groundhog Day regularly cited as the best the genre has to offer. Bringing us everything from teary breakups to joyful reunions, the rom-com is beloved by millions for its ability to make you laugh one minute and cry the next. However, no rom-com would be complete without the sizzling chemistry of its on-screen couple, leading to some duos being known the world over for their rom-com compatibility. One such couple often named the genre's most iconic is the pairing of Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks. Because of their excellent work on films such as You've Got Mail and Sleepless in Seattle, both are regularly referred to as the respective king and queen of the rom-com. Ryan's status as the queen of the genre has defined her entire career, which is why, when the announcement was made that she would be making her rom-com return back in 2022, fans of the genre across the world rejoiced. Not only would Ryan be starring in the movie, but she would also be co-writing and directing, making this one of the most hotly anticipated rom-coms of 2023.

So, with all that in mind, and with plenty of recent promotional material for the film being released, here is everything we know about What Happens Later so far.

When Is 'What Happens Later' Coming Out?

What Happens Later will arrive in theaters on November 3, 2023, alongside the Jeffery Wright-led drama American Fiction. This release date however is only for the United States and Canada, with an international release date yet to be announced. The film was previously scheduled to be released on October 13, 2023, but was delayed to avoid competition from Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

Where Can You Watch 'What Happens Later'?

What Happens Later will be officially released exclusively in theaters on the aforementioned release date, which is fantastic news for anyone who was in theaters for any of Ryan's iconic '90s rom-coms. At this time, the film's streaming plans have not yet been announced. Recent Bleecker Street titles such as Mafia Mamma have been made available to stream on Paramount+ with Showtime, which is likely where this film will land as well.

Is There a Trailer for 'What Happens Later'?

The trailer for What Happens Later officially landed on August 30, 2023.

The trailer oozes the sort of dialogue and atmosphere Meg Ryan rom-coms are famous for, with both her and her on-screen partner Bill (David Duchovny) stranded in an airport pushed to rekindle their old flame. The single setting is unique, as is the all-knowing narrator-like presence of the airport PA system that, throughout the trailer, seemingly speaks in direct conversation with both Bill and Meg Ryan's Willa. The snowstorm provides the romantic backdrop that allows the inevitable yet comforting narrative to play out, with the trailer alone giving viewers more than enough of a feel for just how perfectly rom-com this movie will be.

Who Is Starring In 'What Happens Later'?

The cast of What Happens Later consists of Meg Ryan (When Harry Met Sally...) and David Duchovny (The X-Files) on screen. While this may seem small, the film's setting revolves around the two stars' being stuck alone in an airport together, leading us to believe that they will be the only faces we will see in the film.

What Is 'What Happens Later' About?

The official plot synopsis for What Happens Later (via Bleecker Street) reads:

"Two ex lovers, Bill (David Duchovny) and Willa (Meg Ryan) get snowed in at a regional airport overnight. Indefinitely delayed, Willa, a magical thinker, and Bill, a catastrophic one, find themselves just as attracted to and annoyed by one another as they did decades earlier. But as they unpack the riddle of their mutual past and compare their lives to the dreams they once shared, they begin to wonder if their reunion is mere coincidence, or something more enchanted."

Just like the trailer, this synopsis is exactly what audiences would have both expected and desired from What Happens Later, with the now-famous recipe for a classic rom-com deliberately unchanged for so long. Willa is described in the synopsis as a 'magical thinker', as opposed to Bill's 'catastrophic one'. The opposing character types are key to a film such as this, with Meg Ryan even saying herself in an interview with Entertainment Weekly:

“these rom-coms really work when the two characters are somehow opposites and yet have a rhythm of intellect and humor and dialogue and banter that sort of indicates their compatibility. So it's just been really fun to see David embrace this guy who I don't think is anything really like David. Whereas the Willa thing I can really relate to. To see him dive into every single scene in the fullest way, he's funny, and he's smart, and he's dear, and irresistible".

Who Is Making 'What Happens Later'?

As mentioned previously, Meg Ryan is co-writing, directing, and starring in this production, which will certainly put her authorial stamp over most of the film. However, a project like this is a team effort, with the likes of writer Kirk Lynn (Rules for Werewolves), cinematographer Bartosz Nalazek (War Horse), and composer David Boman (Moonshot) joining Ryan on the crew. Executive producer credits go to the likes of Blake Elder (Last Call), Kerri Elder (F.R.E.D.I.), Andrew Karpen (Infinite Storm), and Steve Shapiro (Winter's Bone), with Jonathan Duffy (Sorry to Bother You) and Kelly Williams (Retribution) producing.

What Is the Background Behind 'What Happens Later'?

Although Meg Ryan and others will bring their own unique take to this story, its source material is in fact from playwright Steven Dietz. The widely-adapted Shooting Star is one of Dietz's most celebrated plays, with the base of its love-fueled story taking place overnight in an airport as "college lovers Elena Carson and Reed McAllister have an unexpected and life-altering reunion". The framework for What Happens Later is inspired by Shooting Star, however much of the movie's details and personality will come from Meg Ryan and co. Due to works like Shooting Star, Dietz is widely regarded as one of the most influential playwrights in America, which stands What Happens Later in good stead and solidifies just how unmissable the movie is likely to be.