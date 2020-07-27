The Collider Podcast, Ep. 272 – What Happens to Movies for the Rest of 2020

This week on The Collider Podcast we’re talking about what theatrical distribution might look like for the rest of 2020. With the news that Tenet will arrive internationally before opening in select U.S. cities, we talk about how there hasn’t been a summer movie season, if there’s any chance of seeing movies normally in the U.S., the policy failures that have led us to this point, and much more. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

