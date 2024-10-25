Nostalgia TV is here to stay, and we might be having another favorite comfort show from the past return with a revival. What I Like About You, the sitcom that ran on The WB for four seasons from 2000 to 2006, could potentially make it back to our screens as two of its stars recently revealed they are down for a reboot. The show, set in New York City, centered around the lives of two sisters made up of the spirited Holly (Amanda Bynes) and the mature, responsible older sibling Val, played by Jennie Garth. The show also starred Leslie Grossman as Laura, a role that complimented Garth's Val, and almost 20 years after the show ended, both stars are open to reprising their roles.

Garth and Grossman's latest reunion happened on the latest episode of the I Choose Me podcast hosted by the former. Both took turns sharing their positive experiences on the show and reminisced about how welcoming the set was for each cast member, which is so refreshing to hear, given how frequently some of our favorite shows from the past are now getting called out for their toxic sets (ahem One Tree Hill). Filming What I Like About You was such an enjoyable time for both stars, and it is for this singular reason that both are all for reuniting everyone for another pleasant TV-making experience.

“I remember one day walking up to my dressing room, and I just had this, like, feeling where I was like, ‘I feel very grateful for this. I feel very, very, very grateful to be here and for this,’ Grossman recalled. “And I felt that all the time on that job. I just loved who I worked with. It was sort of a joyous place to be.” Garth re-echoed the same, adding: “I was so excited to have you there to play with because I felt like we were the grown-ups, And I didn't like that feeling because I was not — had never had that feeling before. And so, I was so happy to have a fellow grown-up with me to play with every day and to do these fun scenes with. We had so much fun.” Grossman then continued:

“I also felt like the way that everybody felt about each other on that show really came through. Like, we genuinely enjoyed being around each other. And so, I felt like that absolutely translated and why people responded the way that they did.”

An Alternative Format Will Be Considered For a Potential 'What I Like About You' Reboot

Close

Both Garth and Grossman revealed that they've previously conversed about a reboot, and it appears they are now just waiting for the right circumstances to play out. Grossman further shared; “I mean, look, Jennie. If the money’s right... Look, I am all about nostalgia TV. I think that stuff is fun. And if it was a wonderful script and the right mix, then I'm open to any and all things.” However, when the reboot does go into development, Grossman notes that there should be a few changes, including using a modernized format different from the classic multi-camera format in which the sitcom was shot which she rightly notes is now "so close to dying." Grossman continued:

“I do think for everybody involved in that show, it was a real sweet spot, you know what I mean? Where people were really at their best. I have so much affection for that part of our lives, and just amongst the cast — everybody was sort of firing off on all cylinders and everybody had such great chemistry together. So, yes, I am open to all the things, Jennie. Yeah.”

Stay tuned to Collider for updates on the reboot and check out Grossman in her most recent performance on Netflix's Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

WATCH ON NETFLIX