After starring in his final Harry Potter film, Daniel Radcliffe teamed up with a Star Wars star for a romantic comedy that flew under the radar. What If (originally titled The F Word), which Radcliffe stars in alongside Adam Driver, Zoe Karzan, and Rafe Spall, will officially begin streaming on Prime Video on September 23. The film follows Wallace (Radcliffe), a young man who is burned out from a string of failing relationships, when he forms a bond with his long-time girlfriend's roommate's friend, Chantry (Karzan). Together, they try to decipher what it means if your best friend is also the love of your life. In addition to Radcliffe, Driver, Karzan, and Spall, What If also stars Megan Park, Mackenzie Davis, and Lucius Hoyos, and currently sits at solid scores of 74% from critics and 69% from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

What If is based on the play by T.J. Dawe and Michael Rinaldi, and the script for the film was written by Elan Mastai. Mastai made their screenwriting debut in 2001 on MVP 2: Most Vertical Primate, and followed it up with Alone in the Dark, the 2005 horror film which stars Christian Slater, Stephen Dorff, and Tara Reid. Their most famous work came from penning several episodes of This Is Us, the romantic comedy series which ran from 2016 to 2022 and stars Sterling K. Brown and Mandy Moore. Michael Dowse directed What If, and his most recent work came from helming all 10 episodes of the Apple TV+ adventure drama, Me. He also directed The Office and Hangover star Ed Helms in the 2020 Netflix original movie, Coffee & Kareem.

What If stars Daniel Radcliffe and Adam Driver and was written by Elan Mastai and directed by Michael Dowse.