From Howard the Duck to Thanos the gardener, these are all of the Easter eggs in 'What If… T'Challa Became a Star-Lord?'

With the second episode of What If…? taking the audience into outer space and beyond the reaches of Earth, the Easter Eggs present in the emotional T’Challa episode is far more expansive than the pilot episode, especially thanks to the presence of The Collector and all of his star-crossed toys.

From the return of Howard the Duck to Thanos’ multiverse-spanning affinity for gardening, these are all of the Easter Eggs we caught in the second, and much improved, episode of Marvel Studios’ What If…?

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Marvel's What If...?, Season 1, Episode 2, "What If... T’Challa Became a Star-Lord?”]

Star-Lord's Eyes Are Purple Instead of Red

As the T’Challa version of Star-Lord reveals his face to Korath, the eyes of his famed mask glow with purple lights — a nod to the purple motif of the Black Panther suit — instead of the red of Peter Quill’s version.

Korath Actually Recognizes This Star-Lord

An inversion of one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s more iconic moments, in this reality, Korath actually recognizes Star-Lord instead of dissing him with a wildly confused “Who?!” when they’re introduced.

No Bowing

A nod to Bruce Banner’s embarrassing Wakandan introductory moment in Avengers: Infinity War, T’Challa is quick to remind Korath that there’s no need to bow in his presence.

The Krylorians

As T’Challa chats about their haul with Yondu, he mentions the Krylorians, which is the alien race of Carina, the Collector's servant in Guardians of the Galaxy.

The Mandela

Instead of flying The Milano, T’Challa’s ship is named Mandela after Earthbound hero Nelson Mandela.

Drax’s Wife and Daughter

Because Thanos is not a deranged, genocide-driven (more on that later), world-destroying Mad Titan in this reality, Drax’s wife and daughter remain alive and well as evidenced by his desire to send them a selfie of him and Star-Lord.

Nebula’s Eye

Apparently a trend in this reality, Nebula’s life story appears to be far kinder in this version of reality, as the only mechanical part she seems to be sporting is an eye.

Thanos the Gardener

Outside of the conceit that T’Challa has become Star-Lord, the twist that Thanos is a member of the Ravagers is easily the most fun, surprising, and subversive element of the episode. Just because this Thanos is far kinder than the one fans are familiar with, though, does not mean he’s entirely without the character traits that we’ve come to know: Apparently in this timeline, Thanos is still quite the avid gardener.

The NOVA Corps

In the background of the Ravagers’ local watering hole, what appears to be the NOVA Corps can be seen on the balcony above, as evidenced by their yellow-and-blue distinctive jackets.

The Black Order

In this timeline, instead of serving the almighty Thanos, The Black Guard are The Collector’s minions.

Cosmo the Space Dog

Continuing the trend of Guardians of the Galaxy tie-ins, T’Challa comes across Cosmo the Space Dog at the Collector’s compound. The cosmos-traversing canine can also be seen in the original film.

Dark Elf

The main villain in the easily forgettable Thor: The Dark World, the Collector has a Dark Elf amongst his collection of cosmic toys.

Howard the Duck

Howard the Duck has now made his third appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe following his Guardians of the Galaxy post-credits scene and Avengers: Endgame cameo.

Frost Giants

The appearance of Howard the Duck is not only a cameo in and of itself but the character is also used to make reference to two other species in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Frost Giants (of Thor fame) and Kronans, which is Korg’s race (more on him later, unfortunately).

Is That… an X-Wing?

As T’Challa sprints through a space garage full of ships, what appears to be an X-Wing from the Star Wars universe can be seen parked in the background. During press for What If…?, writer A.C. Bradley revealed that while she wanted to include Star Wars characters in the series, Disney told her that they’re not “her toys.”

In addition to the apparent X-Wing, Captain Marvel's jet, Ant-Man's quantum ship, a Xandarian ship, the Grandmaster's ship, and one of Ronan's Necrocrafts can also be seen stationed.

Iconic Marvel Cinematic Universe Weapons

The fate of The Avengers in this universe is brought into question when Captain America’s shield, Thor’s hammer Mjölnir, and one of Loki's daggers pop up in the prized possession of The Collector.

Hela, Asgardian of Death

The Collector is far more of a force in this timeline and that’s thanks, in part, to his possession of Hela’s horned helmet, which also apparently bestows him with her blade-throwing powers.

The Bartender from Thor: Ragnarok

As Howard the Duck kicks back for a libation at The Collector’s bar, a familiar face can be seen tending it, as the robotic bartender that served Valkyrie in Thor: Ragnarok can be seen working its shift.

Korg’s... Dead?

Wielding a rocky, severed arm, The Collector acmes he got it from a “terribly chatty Kronan,” which can only be a reference to Korg, Thor’s talkative pal in Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Endgame. While Korg isn’t subjected to NoobMaster69’s bullying in this universe, he’s not necessarily better off.

T’Challa’s Family

In the emotional closing moments of the episode, T’Challa is reunited with his long-lost Wakandan family: Shuri, King T’Chaka, Ramona, and Okoye.

