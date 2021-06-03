Marvel Studios’ upcoming animated anthology series What If…? is set to re-envision the MCU in many exciting ways, but it’s now been revealed the fan-favorite Thor: Ragnarok story will receive a major revamp and switch out its title character. A LEGO set listed on Amazon France unveils Tony Stark as the protagonist during the events of the film alongside Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie.

From the looks of this LEGO set, called Tony Stark's Sakaarian Iron Man, it seems as though Tony Stark created his own giant Iron Man suit out of trash found on the planet of Sakaar. The robot looks to be made of various elements, but can also be rebuilt into a racecar, in case Tony wants to drive his new friends Korg and Miek around the planet. The set also comes with three different minifigures: Tony Stark, Valkyrie, and Uatu The Watcher, which will be voiced by Jeffrey Wright in the upcoming series.

Even with this LEGO leak, the secrecy behind What If...? can’t be understated. The trailer released in December didn’t even scratch the surface of what MCU fans should expect in the anthology series. Tony Stark was always bound to be a part of one of the episodes, but it had to come down to an accidental toy listing for it to be revealed. The riff on Ragnarok is among several confirmed storylines, which includes Hayley Atwell as Agent Peggy Carter wielding the Captain America shield and Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther as Star-Lord.

It's unclear when this new LEGO set will be available, but some time around the August debut of What If...? on Disney+ would make sense. Check out more photos of this new LEGO set below.

