With five episodes of What If...? available on Disney+ and only four more to go, Marvel released a mi-season trailer to tease the many universes we’ll still get to explore before Season 1 comes to an end. While follow-up of What If...? were already confirmed, there's no release date for Season 2 yet, making these last four episodes of Marvel television until the premiere of Hawkeye, in November.

The mid-season trailer opens up with scenes from previous episodes, which featured Peggy Carter becoming the Captain, T’challa taking up the mantle of Star-Lord, and even zombified versions of MCU mightiest heroes. Things have been crazy so far, but the series will not stop there. The mid-season trailer brings Ultron and his robot army back to the MCU, revisits Tony Stark’s sacrifice at the end of Avengers: Endgame, and has Captain Carter assembling a team of female Avengers that includes Black Widow and Gamora. The best of all? The Grandmaster will also be back in a future episode, playing the DJ at a galactical party in which Korg is seen dancing! Let’s hope Big Lebowski’s Thor also makes a comeback.

Image via Marvel

RELATED:‌ Marvel's Real-Life 'What If...?' Continued: 5 More Failed Movie Adaptations From Before the MCU

After Loki unleashed alternate MCU timelines, What If..? has been showing what could happen if small changes took place in the heroes’ history. All these events are considered canon, as the MCU prepares to explore the multiverse in upcoming theater releases such as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Sony and Marvel’s next joint production, Spider-Man: No Way Home, will also use the Multiverse to bring back villains from previous iterations of the Web Crawler, such as Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock, Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, and Jamie Foxx’s Electro.

New What If...?’s episodes debut on Disney+ weekly every Wednesday. Check the new mid-season trailer below.

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Set Photo Reveals Doctor Strange and Teases MCU Version of FEAST

Share Share Tweet Email

New ‘Predator’ Movie Wraps Filming and Reveals Cast Cinematographer Jeff Cutter announced the news.

Read Next