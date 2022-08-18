The Marvel multiverse is set to get even wackier in upcoming seasons of the Disney+ animated series What If...? In an interview with Deadline, series director Bryan Andrews talked about what to expect from the show's upcoming seasons.

What If...? looks at key moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's history, and how one small change creates and entirely different universe. The changes include Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) receiving the super soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers (Josh Keaton) and T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) becoming Star-Lord instead of Peter Quill (Brian T. Delaney). "The first season Kevin [Feige] wanted to keep it a little bit closer to the vest, have a little thing that was different and that little thing made these things different, but still tied very much to either a moment in the movies or a particular film itself," said Andrews.

Andrews also compared the types of differences in the MCU's history that will appear in the second and third season episodes to the ones seen in season one. "Now there's more films and things to pull from, so we don't have to just have a tiny moment," he said. "We expand out and things can get a little bit wackier. We take it up a notch in season two and then in season three we just go even wackier. In season two, we have different characters that we haven't really got a chance to play with before and we see how they'll integrate with some of the favorites that come back." Andrews also said that some of the episodes planned for the upcoming season were ideas they had for season one, but the series wasn't ready to explore yet.

At San Diego Comic-Con in July, it was revealed that one of the episodes in the second season would be a version of Marvel 1602. The Marvel 1602 comic book series was written by Neil Gaiman and featured art by Andy Kubert. The eight issue series ran from 2003-2004, and set the Marvel Universe in the 17th century. Besides the upcoming second and third seasons, What If...? will also receive a spin-off in Marvel Zombies. The Marvel Zombies comic books was an inspiration for the fifth episode of What If...?'s first season. Although the universes shown in What If...? are separate from the main Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline, recent MCU films have dealt with the multiverse. This year's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness featured an appearance from an alternate version of Peggy Carter/Captain Carter, as part of Earth-838's Illuminati. The multiverse will continue to play a big role in the future of the MCU, as Kevin Feige revealed at San Diego Comic-Con that the latest films are part of "The Multiverse Saga."

What If...? Season 1 is currently available to stream on Disney+. Check out the trailer below: