Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for What If... Season 2.

The Big Picture What If...? Season 2 suffers from a problem of trying to create an interconnected world, which weakens the otherwise great Marvel show.

The finales of What If...? Season 1 and Season 2 fall short, lacking substance or stakes compared to the standalone episodes.

What If...? works best when it sticks to its anthology roots, with episodes like "What If… Nebula Joined the Nova Corps?" and "What If... Kahhori Reshaped the World?" standing well on their own.

The Marvel Cinematic Multiverse continues to expand with What If...? Season 2, with The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) introducing viewers to alternate universes outside the mainline MCU. Once again, the hit animated series asks and answers a multitude of unique questions, such as "What if Nebula (Karen Gillan) joined the Nova Corps?", "What if Hela (Cate Blanchett) Found the Ten Rings?", "What if The Avengers Assembled in 1602?" and many more. Alongside Loki, What If...? continues to be one of the best things that Marvel's "Multiverse Saga" has going for it right now, with these largely independent solo stories serving as an effective method of building the multiverse.

However, just like with Season 1, What If...? Season 2 suffers from a glaring problem. Ironically, it's a problem that helped build and shape the MCU into what it is today. The issue in question is the topic of creating an interconnected world where every storyline has to set up a larger story. In the case of the MCU, that works wonders, as it created a one-of-a-kind cinematic universe that resulted in a gripping finale in the forms of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. That said, for a show like What If...?, which is deeply rooted in anthology-based storytelling, the show's attempts to create a larger narrative end up being a noticeable weakness in an otherwise great Marvel show.

'What If...?' Seasons 1 and 2 End With Bloated Finales

We'll give What If...? this when it comes to these big and bloated attempts to tell its crossover stories - seeing The Watcher react to events that aren't supposed to happen is always funny. Something about seeing a seemingly omnipresent figure say "What the hell?" is bound to get a laugh. Apart from that though, both Seasons of What If...? feature finales that fall short.

What If...? Season 1 sees The Watcher recruit most of the heroes from earlier in the series to defeat the multiversal threat known as Infinity Ultron (Ross Marquand) — a variant of the killer AI that has obtained all six Infinity Stones and killed most of The Avengers. It's not a horrible episode by any means, as the final battle is a fun watch and seeing versions of characters that would have never interacted with each other in the mainline MCU is undeniably entertaining. However, apart from some entertainment value, there's not a lot of substance or stakes here, especially compared to the more fleshed-out standalone episodes.

The attempts to connect Season 1 in its finale don't work all that well, but at least it clearly established Infinity Ultron as a significant threat in the season's penultimate episode. That context of a wider story is absent in Season 2's finale, which, unfortunately, comes across as even more unnecessary and flawed. This time, The Watcher observes as Captain Carter and fellow interdimensional defender Kahhori (Devery Jacobs) battle Peggy's former comrade, Strange Supreme (Benedict Cumberbatch), as he abducts powerful multiversal figures to revive his destroyed world. The conflict ends with a battle royale of all of Strange's prisoners, each of which is supposedly capable of destroying the multiverse.

There are a lot of problems with this episode and its attempts to connect everything we've seen so far. For starters, this finale completely erases all the character development that Strange Supreme procured in Season 1. With zero explanation or reason, Strange is once again an evil tyrant despite seemingly turning a new leaf after destroying his world. Season 2's flagship original character, Kahhori is also far less interesting than she was in her solo outing, feeling like nothing more than a side character who pretty much anyone could replace. The result is a final battle littered with sensory overload, with characters who have zero connection or attachment to each other duking it out for no apparent reason.

'What If...?' Works Best When It Sticks to Its Anthology Roots

Strangely enough, both finales of What If...? could theoretically be skipped entirely. That's because, at its core, What if...? is an anthology show where the vast majority of its material can be watched independently of one another. Practically, all eight of each respective season's earlier episodes stand well on their own and don't have any reason to be connected to a larger storyline.

What If...? Season 2 gets off to a great start with "What If... Nebula Joined the Nova Corps?" Almost feeling like a callback to one of Season 1's best episodes, "What If... The World Lost Its Mightiest Heroes," this episode is a fun murder mystery where Nebula, being a member of Nova Corps, attempts to solve the murder of Yondu (Michael Rooker). It's a great hypothetical concept that isn't afraid to paint the widely established characters of the MCU in a far different light than we've seen them in before.

Another clear standout episode that stands on its own is "What If... Kahhori Reshaped the World?". It's new territory for Marvel as Kahhori is an entirely original character, with her story being rooted in actual history rather than Marvel Comics. In an episode that wisely utilizes Mohawk and Spanish languages to tell its tale, Kahhori is a young woman who inherits the awesome power of the Tesseract, using it to remove genocidal Conquistadors from her people's shores. It's a great example of how Marvel should perhaps start exploring more original stories and characters in it's sprawling multiverse.

Original tales don't mean that fan service doesn't have a place in What If...?, as long as its well-executed. A fine example of that is "What If.. Peter Quill Attacked Earth's Mightiest Heroes", which shows what an Avengers-type team would like in the 1980s. If a threat like a dangerous Peter Quill (Mace Montgomery Miskel) came to Earth, heroes like Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), King T'Chaka (Atandwa Kani), Mar-Vell (Keri Tomazian), and more would team-up to stop him and his father Ego (Kurt Russell).

Marvel is Already Starting to Explore Less-Connected Stories in the MCU

It goes without saying that What If...? Season 3 should have less of an emphasis on a larger connected narrative, instead focusing on those smaller independent stories that stand well enough on their own. More independent stories seem to be something that Marvel Studios is beginning to explore with their upcoming live-action series, Echo. Now under the "Marvel Spotlight" banner, Echo will reportedly have less of an emphasis on the larger MCU continuity, despite prominently featuring popular characters like Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) and Daredevil (Charlie Cox).

It's a wise experiment for Marvel to try out as superhero fatigue continues to permeate the genre. Connective tissue isn't always a bad thing, as it would be exciting and logical to see The Watcher pop up in live-action projects eventually. That said, smaller-scale solo projects like the bulk of What If...? and Echo have a chance to tell more personal stories with impactful stakes. Not to mention, they offer an opportunity to diversify the MCU with genres and storylines that haven't been properly explored by the more streamlined projects.

What If...? Season 2 is streaming now on Disney+.

