MCU is back with their mind-blowing alternate realities with Season 2 of What If…? First premiering on Disney+ in 2021, the series takes a spin on the beloved superheroes of the MCU by exploring the multiverse concept, a cornerstone of the franchise itself. Each episode presents a self-contained plot that diverges from the original canon that we’ve grown to love, imagining how events and decisions could unfold differently depending on the characters’ alternate situations, leading to unforeseen consequences.

What If…? Season 2 was scheduled to debut on Disney+ starting December 22, 2023. Notably, the series will adopt a different release approach, unveiling a new episode each day until the grand final on December 30. Season 2 is set to comprise a total of nine episodes.

In the meantime, check out the characters you might expect to show up in What If…? Season 2.

Mick Wingert as Tony Stark / Ironman

Mick Wingert voices Tony Stark / Ironman, a brilliant inventor and billionaire industrialist. His life takes a dramatic turn when he is captured by terrorists and forced to build a weapon of mass destruction. Instead, Stark constructs a suit of powered armor to escape, marking the birth of Iron Man. Back in civilization, Stark refines his suit and uses it to fight against various threats like the armored superhero Iron Man. In What If…?, Killmonger intervenes to save Tony Stark from captivity, altering the trajectory of Stark’s life. Wingert is best known for his role as the voice of Master Po and Zeng in Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness.

Hayley Atwell as Peggy Carter

Hayley Atwell voices Peggy Carter, a skilled agent working in the field of espionage. Peggy's character became iconic for her contributions alongside Captain America during the tumultuous times of World War II. Peggy's cinematic journey begins in Captain America: The First Avenger where she plays a pivotal role in Captain America's origin story and showcases her leadership within the Strategic Scientific Reserve (SSR). Atwell is the latest superstar to portray Lara Croft in Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft.

x/ Black Widow

Lake Bell voices Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, a highly skilled spy and assassin with a complex past. Black Widow becomes a key member of the Avengers. Her character is marked by exceptional combat skills, intelligence, and a mysterious history, including her training in the Red Room program. Before this, Bell appeared in various television series such as Boston Legal and How to Make It in America.

Josh Keaton as Steve Rogers / Hydra Stomper

Josh Keaton voices Steve Rogers / Hydra Stomper, a patriotic and resilient super-soldier who fought in World War II after undergoing the Super Soldier Serum experiment. In What If…?, in an alternate reality where Peggy Carter takes the Super Soldier instead of Steven Rogers, the latter becomes the pilot of a specially designed armored suit known as the Hydra Stomper. Keaton took on the voice role of Takashi ‘Shiro’ Shirogane in Voltron: Legendary Defender.

Chris Hemsworth as Thor

Chris Hemsworth voices Thor, an Asgardian prince with god-like powers and a mighty enchanted hammer named Mjölnir. Initially introduced as a brash and arrogant character, he undergoes significant character development throughout the MCU films. Previously in What If…?, Thor was known as 'Party Thor', a version of Thor who embraces a carefree and party-loving lifestyle. Hemsworth is set to star alongside Anya Taylor-Joy in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange

Benedict Cumberbatch voices Dr. Stephen Strange, initially introduced as a brilliant but arrogant neurosurgeon, who, after a car accident, seeks mystical healing and discovers the existence of magic. Trained by the Ancient One, he becomes the Sorcerer Supreme, defending the Earth from mystical threats. In What If…?, Dr. Strange is presented with an alternative scenario where his love interest, Christine Palmer, dies in a car accident instead of him, which ultimately leads him to a darker path. Cumberbatch is set to star alongside Jodie Comer in The End We Start From.

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch

Elizabeth Olsen stars as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, originally introduced as a young woman with telekinetic and reality-altering powers, created by experiments with the Mind Stone. In What If…?, Wanda becomes the victim of an assassination attempt, leading her down a path of vengeance and ultimately transforming her into a villain known as the 'Scarlet Witch'. Before this, Olsen starred in Azazel Jacobs’s His Three Daughters, which premiered at TIFF 2023.

Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier

Sebastian Stan voices Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier, who was portrayed as Stever Rogers’ best friend and fellow soldier during World War II. In the films, Bucky seemingly perishes, only to be revealed later as the Winter Soldier, a brainwashed assassin with a cybernetic arm. In What If…?, Buckey is injected with the Super Soldier Serum instead of Steve Rodgers, leading to a different set of events. Stan was most recently announced to be playing a young Donald Trump, starring alongside Maria Bakalova and Jeremy Strong.

Michael Douglas as Hank Pym / Ant-Man

Michael Douglas voices Hank Pym / Ant-Man, a brilliant scientist and inventor who develops the Pym Particles, a technology that allows for size manipulation. Pym is portrayed as the original Ant-Man, having used the technology to become a superhero in the past. In What If…?, Pym becomes a vengeful figure known as Yellowjacket and uses his size-manipulating technologies to target the Avengers one by one.

Jeffrey Wright as the Watcher

Jeffrey Wright voices the Watcher, also known as Uatu. Uatu is specifically assigned to Earth, where he watches and records the activities of its inhabitants. He is often depicted as a bald, large-headed, and stoic figure clad in a distinctive set of blue and white robes. Uatu resides on the Blue Area of the Moon in a structure known as the Watcher's Citadel. Wright gained recognition for his Tony Award-winning roles in Tony Kushner’s 'Angels in America'.

Cynthia McWilliams as Gamora

Cynthia McWilliams voices Gamora, often referred to as 'the deadliest woman in the galaxy.' She is the adopted daughter of the villain Thanos, who raised her and trained her to be a skilled warrior and assassin. Gamora's backstory involves tragedy, as Thanos wiped out her entire species and raised her as his own. Before this, McWilliams played in shows like Prison Break and Nashville.

