The Big Picture Marvel Studios embraces the holiday spirit with a new Christmas-themed trailer for What If...? featuring our favorite superheroes.

The upcoming season promises to deliver exciting adventures across the multiverse, with new storylines and appearances by popular villains like Hela, Loki, Red Skull, and Kang.

The returning cast of characters, along with new additions like Kahhori, will bring more surprises to the second season, which is set to premiere on Disney+ on December 22.

It’s the holiday season and as we count down the days to Santa’s return, Marvel Studios wants us to deck our halls with everything superhero. A new Christmas-themed trailer for the animated anthology series What If…? has been released, giving us a sneak peek into the merry adventures across the multiverse the series has in store for us. The upcoming season aims to tell more stories with our favorite characters across the multiverse, closing the year on a high note.

The new trailer begins with the Watcher’s (Jeffery Wright) voiceover, in a parody of "The Night Before Christmas," hinting at the perils facing the Avengers in the new season. We see a series of variants of our favorite heroes as they fight villains like Hela, Loki, Red Skull, and Kang as well, who’ll be appearing in the series. It’ll be curious to see which new storylines will be twisted and touched upon.

What to Expect From ‘What If…?’ Season 2

The second season of What If has many surprises in store, from the return of Captain Carter to new addition Kahhori, with a multitude of villains. Reprising their characters from the first season are Cynthia McWilliams as Gamora and Mick Wingert as Tony Stark, Hayley Atwell as Peggy Carter and Lake Bell as Natasha Romanoff, along with Josh Keaton as Steve Rogers/Hydra Stomper, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, and Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange. Further rounding off the cast are Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym/Ant-Man, Kurt Russell as Ego, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Jeff Goldblum as the Grandmaster, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, and many more.

What If...? Season 2 is set to premiere on Disney+ on December 22 in the U.S. In the meantime, check out the new trailer below and know more about the upcoming season here.

What If...? Based on the Marvel Comics series of the same name, this animated anthology looks at alternate timelines in the multiverse that would happen if specific moments in the MCU occurred differently. Release Date August 11, 2021 Creator A. C. Bradley Cast Jeffrey Wright Main Genre Superhero Genres Superhero Rating TV-14 Seasons 2 Streaming Service(s) Disney+

