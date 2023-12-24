Editor's Note: The below contains spoilers for What If...? Season 2 Episode 3.

There are few things I love more than a Christmas special. All manner of corniness and sentiment is fair game, and the larger story stakes are put aside so our main characters can get to that all-important goal of saving Christmas, or having the perfect Christmas, or something along those lines. Taking full advantage of a Christmas Eve premiere date, What If...? Season 2, Episode 3, "What If...Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?" beautifully blends the high stakes that usually come with an Avengers team-up together with the low stakes of having to prepare for a Christmas party to create the perfect little gift of an episode.

What If...? Based on the Marvel Comics series of the same name, this animated anthology looks at alternate timelines in the multiverse that would happen if specific moments in the MCU occurred differently. Release Date August 11, 2021 Creator A. C. Bradley Cast Jeffrey Wright Main Genre Superhero Genres Superhero Rating TV-14 Seasons 2 Streaming Service(s) Disney+

What Is 'What If...?' Season 2 Episode 3 About?

'Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the multiverse, The Watcher's (Jeffrey Wright) looking relaxed, like things can't possibly get worse. I'll spare you my attempts to do this whole thing in meter, but needless to say, the Christmas special vibe of the episode sets in right away. Rather than taking us directly into a universe where a single choice had spiraling consequences, The Watcher opts instead to tell a story about a past Christmas the Avengers celebrated together. The cozy vibe is immediately shattered when Iron Man (Mick Wingert) is flung into the fireplace by something that looks like a Hulk-Thanos hybrid.

Backing up a couple of hours, Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) is using some of Tony's sentry suits to help him mount a giant Santa hat on Avengers Tower. He's interrupted by Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings), the perpetual intern now interning at Stark Industries, who calls him with an emergency. This being a Christmas special, the emergency isn't that urgent: the hors d'oeuvres for the Avengers holiday gala Happy is overseeing are not up to Darcy's standards. Happy really doesn't have time for catering issues since SHIELD Director Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) has arrived, wanting to have a word about JARVIS being temporarily shut down, forcing them all to rely on walkie-talkies for the moment. She doesn't get a chance to tell Happy what she came to speak to him about, as duty calls, but stresses to him how important it is for him to make sure the party goes well. Raise your hand if you are also the stressed-out mom friend trying to make sure the holidays are magical for everyone while also dying to be taken seriously. Happy Hogan has never been so relatable.

'What If...?' Season 2 Episode 3 Pays Homage to 'Die Hard'

Despite thwarting Happy's attempts to send her out on a nonsense errand for Maraschino cherries, Darcy does eventually leave Avengers Tower to go get some, distractedly holding the door for a man carrying a giant box of poinsettias. The festive flowers might be deadly to some, but possibly deadly to all is the man carrying them: Justin Hammer (Sam Rockwell), who — in The Watcher's words — is here to steal Christmas. This brings us to the choice that spawned this new reality: following the events of Iron Man 2, Hammer had a little too much time alone in prison to let his mind wander, concocting whatever Grinch-y (or rather, Hans Gruber-y) plan he is about to enact.

Hammer and his goons burst into the party, properly kicking off the Die Hard portion of the episode as they take the assembled partygoers hostage. He distracts them long enough to take control of the building, and the sentries helping Happy with the decor fly into action immediately to stop him. The problem with having your entire high-level security system patched into one system becomes immediately apparent when Justin can also take control of the sentries immediately, turning them onto the Stark Tower employees instead.

Happy, investigating why the sentries flew off so suddenly, accidentally comes across Hammer monologuing about his real objective in Stark Tower: gaining access to the Hulk's blood in the hopes of making himself a superhero. Happy contacts Maria Hill, who tasks him with getting custody of the samples while she takes care of Hammer. Because nothing ever goes to plan in a Christmas special, Hammer anticipates the move, and has one of the sentries ambush Maria, breaking her leg.

Now fully in his John McClane era, Happy takes to the air ducts to covertly sneak around the building and locate his target. One thing John McClane never did, though, was fall out of the air duct, get the vial of the Hulk's blood, and accidentally inject himself in the knee with it. With Hammer and his goons in hot pursuit, and all while slowly turning into a purple Hulk, Happy looks for a place to hide and call for help.

He tries Natasha Romanoff (Lake Bell) first, but she's a little busy being held at gunpoint in the rafters over a performance of The Nutcracker — that it seems she was also in, based on her outfit. It's great when people have hobbies outside of work. Tony is too busy being a bitter department store Santa Claus whose elf assistant Steve Rogers (Josh Keaton) is having trouble fending off attention from the moms in line. Finally, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) and Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) are stuck in a nightmarish Jingle All the Way scenario, fighting over who gets to take home the last of the sold-out Iron Man figures (but don't worry, they have plenty of his faithful pal Hawkeye in stock!).

Needless to say, the Avengers are no help at all. The one person who is helping — or at least thinks she is — is Darcy, whom Happy manages to get in touch with. She indirectly gives Happy the idea to go into the basement of Avengers Tower and switch JARVIS back online to take back control of the building. But before he can get to the mainframe, Hammer's henchmen find him and corner him. Using a roll of spandex ostensibly for making superhero uniforms, Happy bungee jumps out of the window and crashes back into the building several floors below. The impact and resulting pain cause him to Hulk out fully. What are we calling this version of him? Happy Hulk? We can't exactly call him Hulk Hogan...

'What If...?' Season 2 Episode 3 Has the Makings of a Classic Christmas Special

Now looking kind of like a purple Piccolo (of Dragon Ball Z fame), Happy walks Darcy through the process of getting one of JARVIS's backups online. She grabs a backup called WERNER, but is prevented from getting it online by Hammer's henchmen, who haul her up to the penthouse as bait for Happy. He distracts Hammer by sending up a decoy in the elevator and bursting in through the vents instead. The henchmen decide a fully Hulked-out Happy is above their paygrade and take off, while Hammer makes for the armory.

Happy catches up with him, just in time for Hammer to take control of the Hulkbuster armor, while Darcy and Maria get WERNER (Ross Marquand doing a valiant Werner Herzog impression) booted up. The two brawl until the rest of the Avengers show up, having resolved their various Christmas dilemmas. Naturally, they assume Happy is the threat to be eliminated, rather than Hammer, until properly redirected by Darcy. Hammer falls out the window, Gruber-style, but is rescued by Happy because this isn't that kind of Christmas movie. Good will towards man and all that.

Unless you thoroughly miss the point of Christmas, and the holiday season in general, it's pretty hard to get a Christmas special wrong. "What If...Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?" has just enough send-ups of classic Christmas stories, and a sense of dysfunctional togetherness — even Thor (Chris Hemsworth) shows up at the end — that makes so many of these special episodes so...well, special, that it stands out as a highlight of the season, and as a Christmas special in its own right. I can think of no better way to wrap this one up than the ending of the episode itself, so: merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night!

The first three episodes of What If...? Season 2 are streaming now on Disney+

