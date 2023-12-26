Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for What If...? Season 2, Episode 5.

The Big Picture In What If...? Season 2, Episode 5, Captain Carter and Black Widow team up in an alternate timeline to defeat Loki and save the day.

Steve Rogers is found inside the HYDRA Stomper suit, but he's not the person he used to be.

Peggy, Steve, and Natasha face off against the Red Room and fight to save themselves and stop their enemies.

Marvel's What If...? ended on a proper cliffhanger at the end of Season 1, with Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), newly returned from defeating Ultron and saving the Multiverse, is taken by her BFF Natasha Romanoff (Lake Bell) to investigate something they found on the cargo ship they infiltrated. It was implied that it was a certain sweet boy from Brooklyn, and now in Season 2, Episode 5 "What If... Captain Carter Fought the Hydra Stomper?" we finally get the answer to that question.

What If...? Based on the Marvel Comics series of the same name, this animated anthology looks at alternate timelines in the multiverse that would happen if specific moments in the MCU occurred differently. Release Date August 11, 2021 Creator A. C. Bradley Cast Jeffrey Wright Main Genre Superhero Genres Superhero Rating TV-14 Seasons 2 Streaming Service(s) Disney+

What Is 'What If...?' Season 2 Episode 5 About?

The episode doesn't actually start where the first part ends off, but rather a bit earlier, at the Battle of New York, showing the first time Captain Carter and Black Widow worked together. They do so seamlessly, Natasha's Black Widow moves taking Peggy by surprise — since Agent Carter never happened in this continuity and Peggy never shared a boarding house with a fellow Widow operative. Teamwork makes the dream work, and together the two of them stop Loki (Tom Hiddleston) by hitting him in his punchable (super weird way to pronounce "handsome") face.

The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) arrives to tell us that while he's not generally a fan of sequels (you are in the wrong franchise, sir), the one person he will make an exception for is Captain Peggy Carter. Returning to her and Natasha on the cargo ship, we find the pair opening the crate they were sent to protect from pirates. To Peggy's surprise, it's the HYDRA Stomper suit they'd built for Steve Rogers (Josh Keaton)... with the man himself still inside it. Not that that helps them at all when the suit activates and immediately starts trying to kill them. The mask slides down long enough for Peggy to see it's him, looking almost exactly as he did in World War II — only now his eyes carry no recognition of their shared past. And he's got a beard!

Peggy is furious with Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) for keeping this from her, and for telling her Steve was dead. He pulls some very Obi-Wan Kenobi "from a certain point of view" logic on her. Rumors of the HYDRA Stomper's survival apparently weren't enough to debrief Peggy, even if she has a personal connection to Steve, and even if the suit is apparently connected to decades' worth of terrorist activity. Natasha backs Fury up, suggesting the Red Room has something to do with what happened to Steve. One doesn't just go from a two-man army with Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) to a wanted killer overnight. Fury tells her they have intel on what the HYDRA Stomper's next mission was supposed to be, and suggests Peggy sits this out, a suggestion she's only too happy to disregard entirely.

Steve Rogers Is Working For the Enemy in 'What If...?' Season 2 Episode 5

Close

As for Bucky, he got out of the game once Steve was presumed dead, and now serves as Secretary of State, and a benevolent one at that. Assuming Bucky was born the same year as Steve, he also looks fantastic for a man pushing 100 years old. Brock Rumlow (Frank Grillo) and his team burst into Bucky's meeting with the World Security Council, warning him of a threat to his life. Bucky laughs it off and suggests he can deal with it — also forgetting, I guess, that he's pushing 100 — but that's before Steve shoots through the window with his HYDRA Stomper suit. As they evacuate Bucky, Peggy calls out to him and tells him Steve is the one piloting the suit, which makes the older man hesitate. He tells Peggy that Howard Stark reworked the power core of the suit after the war, giving her enough hope of breaking it that when Steve bursts into the emergency stairwell, she's confident enough to tackle him and drag him down and out into the lobby, away from Bucky.

That doesn't stop him for long, and he tries an approach from outside the building, only to run into Natasha piloting a SHIELD jet, under orders from Fury to shoot Steve down with lethal force if necessary. Steve manages to corner Bucky in a hallway, and though Natasha is still prepared to shoot Steve through the window and put an end to it, Bucky stands directly in her line of fire. Once Fury calls her off, Bucky tries to appeal to Steve, and while that doesn't work, it does stall him long enough for Peggy to catch up to them and try to stop Steve herself. Steve tries to shake her off by plowing through several stories of the building, and they take their fight to the skies where Peggy finally manages to knock him out. What a shame they're hundreds of feet in the air and plummeting to the ground at an alarming rate.

Natasha scoops them up with her jet and takes them to a remote Scottish island completely off SHIELD's radar. She hooks Steve up to the system inside and tells Peggy that unfortunately while the suit has kept Steve looking this young throughout the decades, it's also the only thing currently keeping him alive at all, and even that's no guarantee each time the suit switches on. Natasha suggests they call Tony Stark or Bruce Banner to try and help them, a suggestion Peggy rejects. She claims they don't have enough time for them to figure it out, especially with the entire world now being on the lookout for the HYDRA Stomper. She might be right about that ticking clock, but calling one of the Science Bros. would probably be a lot less risky than her proposed plan: take Steve directly to the Red Room. While Natasha isn't strictly opposed to the idea there's one problem: the location of the Red Room is so secret, no one knows where it is. Good thing Steve just woke up and is willing to take them, then.

Natasha is immediately ready to kill him, but Peggy can't see past the hearts in her eyes. Fortunately for her, it looks like it really is Steve in there, and not the cold, killing machine they've been dealing with thus far. He leads the two of them to a military base in Sokovia, once a training camp for the KGB, now home to the Red Room. The base itself is extremely unsettling — a ghost town designed to look like all-American (white) suburbia, with creepy animatronics periodically calling out "all-American" greetings to each other that sound deeply unnatural. Which then begs the question of why.

If the town was designed to be occupied by the KGB agents training there, why the animatronics? Not to take it back to the criminally underrated Agent Carter again, but the first season shows the early versions of the Black Widow program training its operatives in how to imitate American accents and mannerisms (using Disney's Snow White as a training video). If the logic extended to the town as a whole, and to operatives beyond just the Widows, then there's no reason for the animatronics. And if the town was designed to be used as a set-up for extremely sprawling KGB training exercises in geography and infiltration, is What If...? implying that the Soviets wanted to take over Middle-Of-Nowheresvile, USA via violent ground incursion that requires advance knowledge of neighborhood layouts?

'What If...?' Season 2 Episode 5 Gives "Steggy" a Moment to Shine

Close

Steve tells them he's called the Red Room asking for transport, and they have some time to kill until it arrives. Now that both Steve and Peggy firmly have hearts in their eyes, Natasha makes herself scarce to give them time to catch up. Peggy asks Steve why he never bothered settling down after the war, and he tells her he couldn't see the point without her. "It's Been a Long, Long, Time," which you'll recognize from the (apparently controversial) ending of Avengers: Endgame, plays quietly, and as someone who has always loved that ending, and always rooted for "Steggy" to make it, somehow, this is a cute little nod. I love fan service when I am the fan being serviced.

The two are about to share a kiss, when Peggy is stung in the neck by a "Widow Bite." Apparently, Steve and Peggy were just so lost in each other's eyes that they didn't notice the hundreds of animatronics gathering in front of them at the town gazebo, all staring their way, all prepared to shoot them with more darts (again, not totally clear how this fit in with either the KGB or the Red Room's plans). The two of them, joined quickly by Natasha, fight off as many as they can, and just as it becomes overwhelming, the animatronics scatter, and the Red Room comes into view in the sky overhead.

Luckily, they don't need to find a way in, because trouble finds them instead. Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz), Natasha's "sort of" mom, arrives with a squad of Widows and Steve draws his weapons on Peggy and Natasha. Turns out Bucky was never Steve's mission. Rather, he is charged with bringing Peggy to the Red Room for Melina, who wants to study the famous super soldier. Peggy and Natasha opt to fight, naturally, so Peggy takes on Steve while Natasha takes on her mother and the rest of the widows. But Peggy can only fight for so long, before the exhaustion of her time with SHIELD, and even in WWII catches up with her. She throws her shield down and tells Steve she's done, all but daring him to kill her. This is enough to get Steve to back off, but rather than staying to be with Peggy, he departs for the Red Room base, firing as he goes to bring it down. Natasha takes advantage of the departure and hooks Melina's boot to a grappling hook also wrapped around the HYDRA Stomper, ending her family reunion a little early. It's not long before the base comes crashing to the ground. Did Steve survive? That'll probably be a question for Season 3. After all, the Watcher says this isn't the end of Peggy's story.

Back at the Avengers compound, Peggy tells Natasha she wants to look for Steve, believing he survived. Her friend agrees to go with her, and The Watcher is just about ready to wrap this up when a red light crackles through the floor and swallows Peggy up. The omniscient being might see all, but even he doesn't know where she went. Peggy is greeted on the other side by Nick Fury and Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) in Elizabethan dress, and it looks like What If...?'s take on Marvel 1602 just got a bit of a twist.

The first five episodes of What If...? Season 2 are streaming now on Disney+.

Watch on Disney+