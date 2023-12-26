The Big Picture Season 2 of Marvel's What If...? introduces a new character, Kahhori, in Episode 6, who lives in a pre-colonial Mohawk village .

Kahhori's episode is unique as it is told entirely in Mohawk, and is the result of four years of collaboration with Mohawk consultants for an accurate depiction.

The boldness and success of Kahhori's episode have been praised, and it showcases the power of allowing people to tell their own stories.

Season 2 of Marvel's animated anthology series What If...? premiered earlier this week, bringing fans another wave of stories set across the vast multiverse, all guided by the omniscient being, The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright), who guides us all through the realm of possibilities. While some of the standalone stories of Season 2 pick up with familiar characters we know and love from the MCU, the most exciting development is the introduction of Kahhori (Devery Jacobs) in Episode 6, and Collider is excited to exclusively present a clip of her episode today.

The clip shows Kahhori, a young Mohawk woman living in a pre-colonial Haudenosaunee Confederacy, moments after falling through the Tesseract-powered waters of Forbidden Lake. There, she awakes in a village much like her own, except everyone there possesses magical abilities. She's greeted by a young man, Atahraks (Jeremy White), who explains to her that the magical abilities are symbiotic with the world around them, the villagers developing them via what they eat and drink, and their connection with their environment.

Unlike the rest of the characters in the series, Kahhori stands out as being the only one created specifically for What If...?, and her episode stands out further for being told entirely in Mohawk. Episode 6 director Bryan Andrews spoke of the concepts inception, saying:

“The Kahhori Skyworld episode is a special one. One of my first ideas when I came on to ‘What If…?’ was doing a First Nations episode—what if colonization failed because there were super beings already there? It finally came to life in season two and [writer] Ryan Little did an amazing job on it and working with our Mohawk consultants.”

Marvel Worked With Mohawk Consultants for Kahhori's 'What If...?' Episode

Ryan Little himself went on to elaborate on the process of working with their Mohawk consultants, a process that took over four years:

“We spent four years working with historical and language experts from Kanien’kehá:ka, the Mohawk Nation, to craft this episode. They collaborated with us on every layer of the story from the characters' names, personalities and costumes to the look of the civilization and the surrounding wilderness to make every facet of this episode the most accurate depiction possible.”

Collider's review of What If...? Season 2 praised Episode 6 as one of the standouts of the season, highlighting the "boldness" of the episode and hoping for something similar in the series' third season. If the clips and the comments fron creators are any indication, its remarkeable what kind of magic happens when you give people a chance to tell their own stories.

The first five episodes of What If...? Season 2 are streaming on Disney+ now. "What If...Kahhori Reshaped the World?" will premiere tomorrow. In the meantime, you can watch the Episode 6 clip above.

