Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for What If...? Season 2, Episode 8.

The Big Picture "What If... The Avengers Assembled in 1602?" draws inspiration from the Marvel 1602 comic run, but the episode itself takes a different approach.

Peggy Carter is determined to save the world in the face of its impending collapse, even though the odds are against her.

The episode makes updates to the Marvel 1602 storyline, adapting it into a comedic and less convoluted romp.

Marvel's What If...? draws a lot of inspiration not only from the MCU, but from various comic book concepts and character incarnations, but it's Season 2, Episode 8 that offers the most direct parallel to an existing comic book story, just by its title alone: "What If... The Avengers Assembled in 1602?" specifically calls to mind the limited Marvel 1602 comic run, written by none other than Neil Gaiman. Though the title suggests the episode is an adaptation of the comic run, the episode itself borrows very little from the comic, save the time period, something that actually works in the episode's favor. I'm not sure how many of us were that eager to see Steve Rogers in Native American cosplay, especially on the heels of how thoughtful Kahhori's episode was.

What If...? Based on the Marvel Comics series of the same name, this animated anthology looks at alternate timelines in the multiverse that would happen if specific moments in the MCU occurred differently. Release Date August 11, 2021 Creator A. C. Bradley Cast Jeffrey Wright Main Genre Superhero Genres Superhero Rating TV-14 Seasons 2 Streaming Service(s) Disney+

What Is 'What If...? Season 2 Episode 8 About?

The episode kicks off with Prince Loki (Tom Hiddleston) holding a skull and reciting Hamlet's "To Be or Not To Be" soliloquy at the Globe Theatre, as a reminder to everyone who has not watched The Hollow Crown to go do so immediately. Thor (Chris Hemsworth) heckles him from the balcony, presumably because the scene in question precedes the skull scene by two full acts, and Thor is upset that Loki messed up the staging so severely. A rumble of thunder with green lightning interrupts Thor's plans to throw rotten cabbage at Loki. It's not the first time such a "rip" has occurred, and Thor orders the audience to run. The strange green light tries to pull Loki up, but Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell) springs into action. She lassos him down and catches him as he falls, but it turns out that was all a distraction, as the light grabs Queen Hela (Cate Blanchett) next, and Captain Carter can't save her in time.

With Queen Hela gone, Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) declares Thor the new King, but he's not interested in the title. Instead, he's furious Captain Carter didn't manage to save the queen. It turns out the reason the Scarlet Witch, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), brought Peggy here at the end of Episode 5 was to stop these strange storms afflicting this world. How they expect one supersoldier to stop what looks like storms of magical origin is beyond me. After weeks of Peggy's attempts, Thor deems her out of chances and orders his guards to arrest her, but she flees before they can. Thor has Happy summon the Scarlet Witch to talk about the failure of her hero. But again, if a literal witch couldn't fix the problem, what hope does a temporally-displaced captain have?

Apparently, it's less "hope" and more a willingness to take absurd risks to save a world that is not her own, as that's what prompted Wanda to summon Peggy from a neighboring world. The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) tells us this world is simply doomed to die, but Peggy's presence offers those living there a slight sliver of hope. Or at least, that was before they started trying to hunt her down. The Watcher catches the audience up, but to his surprise, Peggy can also hear the narration. He recovers from his shock quickly, and appeals directly to Peggy, telling her she doesn't belong here and is in over her head. Though she quickly proves she's not that in over her head, and understands the troubles come from two time periods — the early 1600s and the early 21st century — being stuck together, and all she has to do is unstick them. Despite her perfect understanding of the stakes, The Watcher offers to take her home before this world collapses, but she turns him down, determined to stay and help this world any way she can.

Peggy Carter Reunites With a Different Steve Rogers in 'What If...?' Season 2 Episode 8

Close

Thor's court and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) tell them all just how extensive the damage from the storms has become. Thor orders that Peggy be found, still under the impression that she's the cause of the destruction rather than someone they brought in to help fix it. Wanda corrects his assumption and adds that she senses there's someone else, a lost traveler out of time, unaware that it's their very presence in 1602 that's causing their world to collapse. When Wanda admits that even she doesn't know how to find this person, Fury quietly signals to Peggy, who is waiting outside, to go find them herself.

Peggy goes to visit Tony Stark (Mick Wingert), who, in this world, is an inventor and scientist fascinated by Peggy's knowledge of "made-up words." They put trace amounts of the green substance stuck to Loki's Yorick skull under a microscope and find that it is giving off some sort of energy. Peggy tells Tony that this person from the future she's looking for would probably be giving off the same energy signature as the green matter. The only problem is, that's really hard to trace with 1602-era technology since they can't generate enough power. Tony points out that Thor's scepter would probably do, but if the good king won't willingly part with it, then Peggy should look into hiring a thief to get the job done.

The right thief for the job? Steve Rogers (Josh Keaton), aka Rogers Hood, whose Merry Men include Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and Scott Lang (Paul Rudd). Peggy catches them robbing Prince Loki's carriage — thus sparing his two female companions from the self-aggrandizing story he was telling them — and no sooner does Rogers notice Peggy than he goes into shock. Peggy, it turns out, is the spitting image of his late love, Maid Margaret. Loki uses their distraction to escape, and Rogers takes Peggy back to their hideout — including a tavern in the nicest treehouse anyone has ever seen — so they can talk things out.

The two bond over the loss of their respective loves, and Rogers agrees to help her steal the scepter if only because it's what his Peggy would want too. Their tender moment is interrupted again when a swarm of tiny yellowjackets flies through the window before growing into full-sized, sword-wielding men, there on behalf of the royal court to bring Peggy in. Lang is shocked they managed to find their secret treehouse, but I'm also pretty sure that treehouse is bigger than my actual house, so not exactly hard to miss. The Yellowjackets fight Rogers and his Merry Men until Happy sends in an old-fashioned Destroyer to blast the treehouse to pieces.

Peggy tells the Merry Men to run while she buys them time, telling Rogers the scepter is what matters above all. The rest of them run to find Tony while Peggy faces the Destroyer, telling Happy that in her world, all of them are friends. Her mention of Tony Stark's name catches Happy's attention, who hates the idea of ever being in league with him in any world. Her gamble fails, and Happy's men arrest her. In her palace prison cell, The Watcher asks her if she's ready to go home, and she refuses, instead asking if he knows who it is they're looking for. With the world this close to extinction, The Watcher says he can't see the future clearly. He tells her to give up and let the world die because even if she finds the Forerunner, there's no guarantee it will make anything better. Peggy says, despite all that, it's still worth a try to make things better.

Apparently, all she needed was a little pep talk, because now she has the strength to rip through her chains and out her cell door. She finds a fellow prisoner, a man Rogers told her about, described as the Monster in the Iron Mask — and if you're getting a headache trying to reconcile 1602's Elizabethan setting coexisting with Robin Hood (from approximately the 13th century) and references to Alexandre Dumas' books published in the mid-1800s, you are not alone. The man, who is actually a very sedate Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), is unwilling to help Peggy, preferring the silence of his cell. She catches the attention of some of the guards, forcing them to fire on Bruce's cell door, triggering his transformation into the Hulk. He charges through the prison walls, and Peggy catches a ride out on his back.

The pair make it back to Tony's place, where the Hulk turns back into a very cranky Bruce. Tony shows them his newest invention, a device that will not only find the Forerunner, but will also send them back home once they insert the Time Stone, which is currently sitting in Thor's scepter. Steve and his Merry Men rendezvous with them at Tony's, and they form a plan to sneak into court disguised as foreign courtiers and wait for Tony's signal. No sooner do they all arrive than another tear in time opens up. Wanda tries to control it with her magic, and the Hulk barges in shouting "Signal! Signal!" so it's go time for the team.

They spring into action and fight Thor's soldiers. Thor is eager to join the fray with his brother, but Loki has sadly misplaced the hammer Thor gifted him. I really wish this wasn't our only episode with lazy, spoiled Prince Loki, because Hiddleston and Hemsworth's comedy styles play well off of each other. Rogers engages Happy in a one-on-one fight and accidentally cuts his prized feather off his hat, so enraging Happy that he Hulks out and turns into "The Freak" for the second time this season. Peggy tries to reason with Thor into giving up the scepter but he's still too angry with her. He draws his vibranium sword, dubbed "The All-Father," and the two of them duel as the Hulk takes on the Freak, and the sheer power of the fights threatens to tear down the walls.

Image via Marvel

Scott escorts Tony to the front of the hall, and Wanda gives Fury the signal to give them the scepter. Tony drops the stone into the device just as Wanda runs out of strength to hold the rip in the ceiling closed. Tony's device creates a time-stone powered repulsor-type glove, which Peggy uses to blast everyone in the room and identify who the Forerunner is. The glove reveals that the man out of time is Steve Rogers, which shouldn't come as much of a surprise to those who read Gaiman's Marvel 1602 run.

The comic run took place partially in the Roanoke Colony in Virginia, and partially in England, with most of the Avengers characters a product of their times except Steve, who went by the alias "Rojhaz" and claimed to be Native American. While he wasn't actually Native American, it was still a strange narrative choice, and the way the show chooses to adapt this plot point is in much better taste. The way the series tackles the entire arc, streamlining it into a much more comedic romp, was definitely a safer idea, and a much less convoluted one as well.

Steve tells a confused Peggy that he remembers fighting Thanos, a "monster with a golden glove," when he accidentally struck one of the stones on the glove with his shield, which was enough to send him back to 1602. Thor urges Peggy to finish the job and send Steve back, but she can't bring herself to do it, having lost him one too many times. He triggers the stone for her and disappears back to his own time, leaving Peggy behind mourning the happy ending that always seems right out of reach. Peggy heads to the local tavern to drown her sorrows, but isn't alone for long, as she's quickly joined by Strange Supreme (Benedict Cumberbatch), who has come for her help, ending the penultimate episode on a cliffhanger.

The first eight episodes of What If...? Season 2 are streaming now on Disney+.

Watch on Disney+