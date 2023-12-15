The Big Picture What If...? Season 2 premieres December 22 on Disney+ with daily episode releases.

Each episode explores different scenarios in which events in the MCU played out differently.

The season will feature notable episodes like "What If... Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?" and "What If... The Avengers Assembled in 1602?"

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans will return to visiting the MCU's multiverse next week with the return of the animated series What If...?. With the new season coming soon, the show's Instagram has shared a list of the different scenarios that viewers will see each episode. What If...? Season 2 will premiere on Disney+ on December 22 in the U.S. Unlike other MCU Disney+ shows that are released weekly, a new episode of the season will be released each day.

What If...? looks at different universes, where events in the MCU played out differently, and how it created an entirely different world. The first scenario of the season will be "What If... Nebula Joined the Nova Corps?" The next episode will focus on another member of the Guardians of the Galaxy, "What If... Peter Quill Attacked Earth's Mightiest Heroes?" Earth's Mightiest Heroes is another name for the Avengers. Another notable episode of the season will be "What If... Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?" which will be released on Christmas Eve. The episode was teased in a trailer for the season, when Happy warned Darcy Lewis that Avengers Tower had been taken over. Captain Carter, a version of Peggy Carter who took the super soldier serum, will return in "What If... Captain Carter Fought the Hydra Stomper?" At the end of Season 1, Captain Carter learned that her version of Steve Rogers is still alive. The ninth episode will also feature the return of Doctor Strange Supreme, a character introduced in the first season's fourth episode, which was one of the show's most memorable episodes. Another notable episode is "What If... The Avengers Assembled in 1602?" A limited comic book series, Marvel 1602, ran from 2003-2004, which looked versions of the Marvel characters who lived in the year 1602.

In What If...? the Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) introduces the audience to the different universes in the multiverse. The upcoming season will also introduce Kahhori, a character created for the series. Kahhori lives in the Haudenosaunee Confederacy in a time before America was colonized. The character will be featured in Season 2's sixth episode, "What If... Kahhori Reshaped the World?" What If...? is one of many recent MCU projects that focus on the multiverse. In last year's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Hayley Atwell appeared as an alternate version of Captain Carter from the series.

What Are the Other Upcoming Marvel Animated Series?

Close

Along with a third season of What If...?, Marvel Studios is also developing a Marvel Zombies spin-off. The concept of Marvel Zombies was introduced in the fifth episode of Season 1. Spider-Man will also star in a new animated series, Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, which was previously titled Spider-Man: Freshman Year. Earlier this week, Marvel announced a Black Panther animated series, which is called Eyes of Wakanda. Fans will also be able to return to the world of the beloved 90s classic X-Men: The Animated Series with a revival titled X-Men '97. The original animated series originally ran on Fox Kids from 1992-1997.

What If...? Season 2 is set to premiere on Disney+ on December 22 in the U.S. In the meantime, check out a trailer for the season below: