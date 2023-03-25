Could we be headed towards a new alternate universe related to the Pym family? During a recent interview with Brandon Pope, Laurence Fishburne mentioned he would reprise his role as Bill Foster in the upcoming second season of What If...? for Disney+. The character was introduced during the 2018 film, Ant-Man and the Wasp, as a brilliant scientist and a former student of Hank Pym's (Michael Douglas). Fishburne hasn't returned to portray the role since then, certainly making this an interesting announcement when considering the endless possibilities of the animated show.

In the first Ant-Man sequel, Foster was in charge of taking of care of Ava Starr (Hannah John-Kamen), a young woman who had been involved in an accident related to Pym's technology. Besides taking her parents' lives, the explosion left Ava in an unstable condition, with her molecules affected in painful way. Ava becomes able to phase through walls and become invisible for short periods of time. She is then recruited by S.H.I.E.L.D who use her skills for espionage, calling her Ghost. Despite her best efforts, Ava is unable to fix her condition without significant Quantum energy to stabilize her body.

While Foster had the best intentions in his quest to save Ava, he didn't have a way to obtain the Quantum energy required to save her life. As a result, though he disagrees with Ava, he supports her when she kidnaps Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) and Hank, so that they could give him an answer. Since the characters were able to help Ava by the time the credits rolled, there hadn't been any particular reason to expect Goliath to show up again. But, in the immense Marvel multiverse, you never know what could happen, and who could be in charge of defining the history of the world.

Image via Marvel Studios

What Is the What If...? Television Series About?

Introduced as an animated series in 2021, What If...? served as one of the first multiversal experiences for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Throughout the course of the anthology show, the Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) gives audiences the possibility of looking at different realities created after the events of the first season of Loki.

While the introduction of the variants began as mild changes, such as Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) taking the Super Soldier Serum instead of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), the series evolved to the point of dealing with a version of Ultron that has conquered the universe with the Infinity Stones. While a release date hasn't been announced for the second season of What If...?, you can check out Fishburne's comments below: