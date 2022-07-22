Last year, Marvel premiered it's animated anthology series What If...? on Disney+, using the character of The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) to guide viewers into alternate versions of the superhero stories we all thought we knew. What didn't become clear until the end, however, was that these episodes were not standalone possibilities, but rather concurrent events happening across the multiverse that all get pulled together into the same fight in the final two episodes. While some versions of the stories presented in the series remained confined to the animated world, others have since made the jump to live action in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which featured both Strange Supreme (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell).

At this year's San Diego Comic Con, it was announced that What If... ? would return for even more multiverse-bending stories, as a second season is set to arrive early next year. Only a general release window of early 2023 was revealed, but the season will apparently feature a plotline about Marvel 1602, based on the comic series by Neil Gaiman where the Marvel heroes exist in the Elizabethan era instead of modern day.

What If...? is notable for featuring many Marvel actors reprising their live action roles, including Samuel L. Jackson, Mark Ruffalo, Natalie Portman, Chris Hemsworth, Michael B. Jordan, Jeremy Renner, Michael Douglas, Tom Hiddleston, Karen Gillan, Sebastian Stan, Dominic Cooper, Toby Jones, Stanley Tucci, and Paul Rudd. The late Chadwick Boseman also reprised his role as T'Challa before his untimely passing, marking the final time he would play the part. His appearance earned him a posthumous nomination at the 74th Emmy Awards.

Image via Marvel Studios

According to A.C. Bradley, the head writer for What If...?, the show will be broadening the scope of the stories being told. She told EW after the Season 1 finale:

"Going into the second season, we're sticking with anthology form, and it's going to be all-new stories, lots of fun, new heroes, and pulling more from Phase Four than we were obviously able to this season. Hopefully, we'll see hints of Eternals and Shang-Chi and the Black Widow characters. The fun of What If...? is that we get to explore the entire infinite multiverse, so we try and bounce around as much as we can. I want to play with all these characters, and as much as I love Captain Carter, we've got to share the love. I'm very excited to show new worlds, new heroes.

What If...? Season 2 premieres on Disney+ in early 2023.