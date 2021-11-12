No word yet on how "soon" we can expect the second season.

As part of Disney’s many announcements for their first Disney+ Day, the studio has announced that Marvel’s What If…? series is getting a second season, coming soon to Disney+.

While the announcement doesn’t specify when “soon,” it seems extremely likely we will see the next season in 2022, which would make it likely the first Disney+ Marvel series to air a second season.

The first season of What If…? featured the return of many Marvel Cinematic Universe actors, including Michael B. Jordan, Sebastian Stan, Josh Brolin, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Hemsworth, Hayley Atwell, Karen Gillan, Jreremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas, Jeff Goldblum, Michael Rooker, and Chadwick Boseman in his final performance as T’Challa. The first season was narrated by Jeffrey Wright, who played the Watcher in the series.

In an interview with Variety, head writer A.C. Bradley and director Bryan Andrews talked about what we could see in a potential second season. The pair hinted that it’s a “relatively safe bet” that we will see the return of Atwell’s Captain Carter. The duo also said that the second season will definitely see a “Tony Stark-centric episode with Gamora,” which was originally planned, but had to be delayed after the COVID pandemic. Bradley and Andrews also said that unfortunately, Boseman also wasn’t able to record any material for the second season.

With the Marvel Cinematic Universe currently digging into the possibilities of the multiverse, it will be interesting to see if the second season of What If…? will be integrated into the larger MCU in some way. Is it possible that we could see alternate versions of these characters from What If…? in other Marvel films or television shows?

What If…? Season Two will come to Disney+ soon.

https://twitter.com/disneyplus/status/1459199591400628236

