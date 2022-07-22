"Time. Space. Reality. It's more than a linear path. It's a prism of endless possibility, where a single choice can branch out into infinite realities, creating alternate worlds from the ones you know." It's time once again to explore the world of MCU possibility with What If...? Season 2, and its brand-new trailer which was unveiled at Marvel's animation panel at San Diego Comic Con.

During the panel, Collider's Therese Lacson reported that the trailer featured several shots of familiar faces, including Captain Carter, with Bucky Barnes, who is now an old man but also the head of SHIELD, as well as shots of Hela, T'challa, the Red Guardian and Thanos. There are two sequences on Sakaar, one of which features Tony in the Hulkbuster suit along with Valkyrie and Korg, and another that sees Valkyrie and Korg in a speeder race with the Grandmaster. The trailer also featured a shot from the opening episode of Season 2, which showed an eerie town inhabited by robots that turns out to be concealing something larger.

In a moment that comic readers will find exciting, the trailer also featured shots from Marvel 1602, a limited series comic run from author Neil Gaiman that saw the characters from Marvel's superhero roster living in and around the Roanoke colony in the year 1602. It's unclear if this is a full adaptation of the comics or simply drawing inspiration but it is an exciting prospect either way.

What If...? is an anthology series created by A.C. Bradley who serves as the show's head writer. It stars Jeffrey Wright as the omniscient narrator known as the Watcher, who has sworn a vow to observe the infinite possibilities without interference, but whose vow is broken at the end of the first season when he pulls together heroes from across timelines to create the "Guardians of the Multiverse."

Notably for an animated series, many of the characters are voiced by their live action performers, and the cast includes Samuel L. Jackson, Mark Ruffalo, Natalie Portman, Chris Hemsworth, Michael B. Jordan, Jeremy Renner, Michael Douglas, Tom Hiddleston, Karen Gillan, Sebastian Stan, Dominic Cooper, Toby Jones, Stanley Tucci, Benedict Cumberbatch, Hayley Atwell and Paul Rudd. Season 1 also featured the late Chadwick Boseman reprising his role as T'challa for the final time, in a performance that earned him an Emmy nomination.

What If...? Season 2 premieres in 2023. This story is developing