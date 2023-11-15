The Big Picture Marvel Studios releases trailer for second season of What If...?, exploring alternate timelines in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The animated series presents unexpected changes and endless possibilities of the multiverse.

The upcoming episodes will still feature the explosive action fans expect from the franchise, and will release in December.

Marvel Studios has released the first trailer for the second season of What If...?, the animated series that focuses on how events from the Marvel Cinematic Universe went down in different timelines due to small, unexpected changes. More than two years after the first installment showed viewers the endless possibilities the multiverse presented, the animated project is coming back with a very peculiar release schedule, releasing one episode a night for night nights, leading up to December 22. While the heroes and villains audiences have known for more than a decade might not be in the place they're expected to be, the same explosive action the franchise has delivered for years will be present in the upcoming episodes.

The Watcher (voiced by Jeffrey Wright) is the bridge connecting the viewers with the events that take place in the series, with him exploring the different timelines and how they differ from what has been seen across more than thirty MCU films. While Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame are both the biggest crossover events the franchise has worked on, the events of the final episodes of the first season of What If...? brought together heroes from different universes to battle against a version of Ultron who completely transferred his consciousness into Vision's body.

The new trailer introduces yet another version of the Avengers, or at least a super-powered team of remarkable people trying to keep the planet safe from who appears to be a child with telekinetic abilities. From what can be heard from the sneak peek at the new episodes, Michael Douglas will once again return to voice Hank Pym from the Ant-Man films, after doing so in the first season when the character turned into a villain after someone killed an alternate version of Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly). It remains to be seen which characters will also count with the voices of their live-action counterparts.

What is the Multiverse Hiding in What If...?

When The Watcher explained his mission to audiences when the first season premiered, he stated that his only rule was not to interfere in the events he saw across the different timelines. But when Infinity Ultron (Ross Marquand) became powerful to the point of being able to see him, The Watcher had to escape from the robot with the power to fracture entire timelines. Since he's not precisely hiding from the characters he watches, such as Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell) and Strange Supreme (Benedict Cumberbatch), there's a possibility for The Watcher to start helping the heroes who need him the most.

You can check out the first trailer for the second season of What If...? below, before the series premieres on Disney+ on December 22. One episode will be released daily, until the nine chapters of the season are available on the platform, where Season 1 is currently streaming.

What If...? Based on the Marvel Comics series of the same name, this animated anthology looks at alternate timelines in the multiverse that would happen if specific moments in the MCU occurred differently. Release Date 2021-00-00 Cast Jeffrey Wright Main Genre Superhero Genres Superhero Seasons 2 Streaming Service Disney+

