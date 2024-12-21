At the heart of the MCU’s ongoing multiverse saga is the animated anthology series What If…?, which is about to enter its third and final season. Guided by The Watcher, we have been introduced to many alternate worlds within the sprawling multiverse, where the stories of familiar characters play out wildly different to their main timeline counterparts. Some are comedic gems or action-packed adventures, while others lead to heartbreak, but in the end, they are “each a reflection of what could have been.”

In this final batch of episodes, there will be a larger focus on characters from Phase 4 than ever before, allowing the series to showcase new ‘What If?’ scenarios post-Endgame. Saying that, many fan-favorite characters from the original Infinity saga are still set to appear too, so there will be a great mix of heroes and villains on-screen. If you’re ready to face the unknown and ponder the question “What If?” one last time, check out our cast and character guide for Season 3 below!

Jeffrey Wright

Uatu / The Watcher

As his name perfectly describes, The Watcher observes stories throughout the multiverse, and he acts as our guide/narrator in every episode. The Watcher once had a strict vow not to interfere with any events. However, he has been forced to break it on two major occasions, involving characters such as a reality-conquering version of Ultron and Strange Supreme. Over the last two seasons, The Watcher has also formed a strong bond with Captain Carter, who appears next in this list…

Jeffrey Wright has appeared in roles such as Beetee in The Hunger Games film franchise, Valentin Narcisse in Boardwalk Empire, and Bernard Lowe in Westworld. More recently, he portrayed Jim Gordon in 2022’s The Batman.

Hayley Atwell

Peggy Carter / Agent Carter

Image via Disney+

Peggy Carter is a skilled spy, who first crossed paths with Steve Rogers in World War 2. On Earth-616 (the main MCU timeline), Steve was given super-solider serum and became Captain America. In What If…, Peggy received the serum instead, becoming Captain Carter. She was later recruited by The Watcher to join the Guardians of the Multiverse, helping defeat Ultron, as well as Strange Supreme.

Hayley Atwell recently starred as Grace in Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning, a role she will reprise in next year’s sequel. She also played Aunt Diane in Heartstopper Season 3 and voiced the titular character in Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft.

Anthony Mackie

Sam Wilson / Captain America

Image via Marvel

Sam Wilson was a Pararescueman in the US Air Force before becoming a close friend and ally of Steve Rogers. After helping Steve take down Hydra, he adopted the hero persona ‘Falcon’ and was recruited by the Avengers. Their friendship deepened during a stint on the run together due to the Sokovia Accords, as well as fighting the Mad Titan, Thanos, and his forces. Following Thanos’ defeat, Steve decides to return to his own time period to spend his life with Peggy, offering Sam the opportunity to take up his shield and become the new Captain America.

Anthony Mackie recently starred in the TV series Twisted Metal as lead character John Doe, and the sci-fi action film Elevation. He is set to reprise his MCU role next year in Captain America: Brave New World.

Sebastian Stan

Bucky Barnes / The Winter Soldier

Image via Disney+

Bucky was one of Steve Rogers’ childhood best friends and later brothers in arms, fighting together in World War 2. Bucky is seemingly killed in action, but returns in the present day as The Winter Solider, a brainwashed Hydra agent from the Soviet Union with superhuman strength. He slowly regains his inner humanity thanks to Steve and the Avengers, becoming one of their close allies.

Sebastian Stan has recently appeared in films such as Dumb Money, A Different Man, and The Apprentice, as well as the miniseries Pam & Tommy. He is set to reprise his MCU role next year in Thunderbolts*.

David Harbour

Alexi Shostakov / Red Guardian

Image via Marvel Studios

Alexi is a Russian super-solider, equivalent to that of Captain America. He acted as a father figure for both Natasha Romanoff and Yelena Belova, raising them before they were sent to the Red Room and trained to become assassins. After escaping incarceration, Alexi helps Natasha and Yelena destroy the Red Room and take down its leader, General Dreykov.

David Harbour is perhaps best known for his role as Jim Hopper in the TV series Stranger Things. He has also recently appeared in films such as Violent Night and Gran Turismo. He is also set to reprise his MCU role next year in both Thunderbolts* and the animated Marvel Zombies TV series.

Mark Ruffalo

Bruce Banner / Hulk

Image via Marvel Studios

Bruce was a physicist who, upon experimenting with gamma radiation, began transforming into the Hulk, a large green-skinned creature with unbelievable strength when angry or in danger. While learning to control these abilities, Bruce becomes a founding member of the Avengers, helping defeat the likes of Loki, Ultron, and Thanos, ultimately being responsible for reversing The Blip.

Mark Ruffalo has recently starred in films such as Dark Waters, The Adam Project, and the multi-award-winning Poor Things. He also portrayed Daniel LeBlanc in the Netflix miniseries All the Light We Cannot See.

Teyonah Parris

Monica Rambeau

Image by Jefferson Chacon

Monica is an agent of S.W.O.R.D., who was once tasked to investigate strange anomalies in Westview, New Jersey, where a grieving Wanda Maximoff encased the town under a hex spell. During this assignment, she unexpectedly gained the ability to manipulate electromagnetic radiation. These powers led Monica to reunite with her “aunt” Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel) for an intergalactic mission alongside Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel).

On TV, Teyonah Parris has portrayed characters such as Dawn Chambers in Mad Men and Missy Vaughn in Survivor’s Remorse. She also recently appeared in films like Candyman and They Cloned Tyrone.

Kathryn Hahn

Agatha Harkness

Image via Disney+

Agatha is a treacherous witch, who killed her coven, and siphoned immense power from others by deceiving them with tales of the Witches’ Road. After attempting to steal Wanda Maximoff’s powers, she was left trapped in her own mind for years before being rescued by the “Teen”, later revealed to be Billy Maximoff. Agatha sacrifices herself to save Billy from Death, but returns as a ghost to help him find his brother Tommy.

Kathryn Hahn has starred in films such as Step Brothers, The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. She has also appeared in TV shows like Parks and Recreation, The Shrink Next Door, and most recently, Tiny Beautiful Things.

Dominique Thorne

Riri Williams / Ironheart

Riri is an MIT student and inventor from Chicago, who builds armor suits similar to those of Iron Man. Upon creating a vibranium detector, her machine is stolen by the CIA, leading to Riri being tracked down by both Wakanda and the underwater kingdom of Talokan. She later becomes an ally of Wakanda following a truce with Talokan’s leader, Namor.

Dominique Thorne has starred in films such as If Beale Street Could Talk and Judas and the Black Messiah. She is set to reprise her MCU role next year in both her own titular live-action TV series and Marvel Zombies.

Simu Liu

Shang-Chi

Image via Marvel Studios

From a young age, Shang-Chi was trained to become a martial artist and assassin by his father, Wenwu, founder and leader of the Ten Rings terrorist organization. Attempting to leave his criminal past behind, Shang-Chi and his sister Xialing move to San Francisco to lead normal lives. They are drawn back home years later by Wenw,u who sacrifices himself to help defeat a soul-stealing demon. Following their father’s passing, Shang-Chi is contacted by the Avengers, while Xialing takes over the Ten Rings.

Simu Liu is perhaps best known for portraying Jung Kim in the TV series Kim’s Convenience. Recently, he has also starred in films such as Barbie and Arthur the King, and is set to reprise his MCU role next year in Marvel Zombies.

Hailee Steinfeld

Kate Bishop

Image via Disney+

Kate is a highly skilled archer who grew up idolizing Clint Barton (Hawkeye) after she and her mother were saved by him during the Battle of New York. Years later, now in her early twenties, Kate gets the opportunity to work alongside Clint to take down the Tracksuit Maifa, headed by Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, and ultimately become his protégé.

Hailee Steinfeld recently portrayed Emily Dickinson in the titular TV series based on the author’s life. She also lent her voice to characters like Vi in Arcane and Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. She is set to reprise her MCU role next year in Marvel Zombies.

Chris Hemsworth

Thor

Image via Marvel Studios

Thor is the Norse god of Thunder, residing from the realm of Asgard, and a founding member of the Avengers. Alongside his all-star teammates, he has helped defend Earth from the likes of his adoptive brother Loki, as well as Ultron and Thanos. Thor has also faced many great threats in Asgard, like his long-lost sister Hela, a conflict which resulted in the destruction of his realm and its surviving citizens being relocated to Earth.

Chris Hemsworth has recently portrayed characters such as Tyler Rake in the Extraction film series, as well as Dementus in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. He also voiced Orion Pax / Optimus Prime in Transformers One.

Tom Hiddleston

Loki

Image via Marvel Studios

Loki is a Norse trickster god, who has a fractured relationship with his brother Thor. Initially a cunning villain, his devious plans to invade and rule Earth ultimately led to the creation of the Avengers. Later, following imprisonment on Asgard and faking his death, Loki eventually sees the error of his ways, teaming up with Thor to save their home from Hela, restoring their brotherly bond. Loki was tragically killed by Thanos, though a variant has gone on to work for the Time Variance Authority (TVA), embracing his heroic nature to protect the multiverse.

Tom Hiddleston has appeared in films such as Midnight in Paris and Kong: Skull Island. He also recently starred in the Apple TV+ series The Essex Serpent.

Josh Brolin

Thanos

Image via Marvel Studios

Thanos, also known as the Mad Titan, is an alien who seeks the powerful Infinity Stones to wipe out half of all life across the universe to counter overpopulation. Thanos’ conquest to collect all six Infinity Stones places him at odds with the Avengers and their allies, as well as the Guardians of the Galaxy, who ultimately fail to stop him. Five years after The Blip, the Avengers develop a risky plan involving time travel to reverse Thanos’ destructive act, leading to his demise.

Josh Brolin recently portrayed Royal Abbott in the sci-fi TV series Outer Range. He has also starred in films such as Sicario, Deadpool 2, and Dune and its sequel.

Alison Sealy-Smith

Ororo Munroe / Storm

Image via Disney+

Storm is a mutant who can control the weather and atmosphere. She is also a member of the X-Men, fighting for peace and equal rights between both humankind and mutants. Her appearance in What If…? Season 3 marks the character’s MCU debut.

Alison Sealy-Smith originally portrayed Storm in the critically acclaimed X-Men: The Animated Series, which ran from 1993 to 1997. Earlier this year, she returned to reprise this role in the revival series X-Men ’97.

Also Appearing in ‘What If…?’ Season 3

The following actors and actresses will also be returning in What If…? Season 3 to reprise their MCU roles.

Actor/Actress Character Kumail Nanjiani Kingo Samuel L. Jackson Nick Fury Seth Green Howard the Duck Laurence Fishburne Bill Foster Devery Jacobs Kahhori Michael Rooker Yondu Karen Gillan Nebula Tessa Thompson Valkyrie Dominic Cooper Howard Stark James D’Arcy Jarvis Oscar Issac Moon Knight Wyatt Russell U.S. Agent Walton Goggins Sonny Burch Clark Gregg Agent Phil Coulson Emily VanCamp Sharon Carter Meng’er Zhang Xu Xialing Taika Waititi Korg Rachel House Topaz Kat Dennings Darcy Ross Marquand Red Skull, Infinity Ultron, Professor X, Apocalypse, and Doctor Doom Gene Farber Karpov Hamish Parkinson Beerbot 5000 Tom Vaughn Lawlor Ebony Maw David Kaye Arishem the Judge

Other characters confirmed to appear during this season include Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, Tony Stark / Iron Man, White Vision, Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Shuri, Melina Vostokoff, Wong, Ying Nan, Dormammu, Quentin Beck / Mysterio, Kaecilius, and Okoye.

In addition to this extensive list of returning MCU characters, Season 3 will also mark the debut of other new voice talent and characters too! These include America Ferrera as Ranger Morales, Natasha Lyonne as Byrdie, as well as Jason Issacs, D. C. Douglas, and Darin De Paul as other Watchers named the Eminence, the Incarnate, and the Executioner.