The Big Picture Marvel Studios Animation wows fans with innovative concepts in the third season of What If...? showcasing unique and exciting stories.

Fans at D23 got a sneak peek at the new season, featuring an anime-inspired opening and the unlikely team-up of Winter Soldier and Red Guardian.

In addition to What If...?, Marvel Studios Animation has ambitious projects in the works including Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and Eyes of Wakanda.

Marvel Studios Animation has grown into something really special, and the show that started the Marvel Studios off-shoot had a big presence at D23 with What If...? Season 3. For a third and reportedly final season, The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) will take viewers on a tour through the Marvel Multiverse, showcasing versions of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's massive cast of characters in ways that you've never seen them before. Whether it be a universe where Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) gets the super soldier serum instead of Steve Rodgers (Josh Keaton) or one where Nebula (Karen Gillan) solves a murder mystery on Nova Prime, the Multiverse is packed to the brim with diverse and exciting stories.

At D23, fans at the Marvel Animation panel got a new sneak peek at Season 3. The footage featured a look at the "Heroes of the Gamma War," with Falcon, Red Guardian, Shang-Chi, Spectrum and Moon Knight piloting mech suits. The footage also included an anime-inspired opening for the episode before changing back to What If...?'s traditional animation style.

For What If...?'s third and reportedly final season, Marvel Studios Animation is going all out with some wild, wacky concepts. This season, fans can expect an unlikely team-up between The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) and Red Guardian (David Harbour). Another episode will also see some of Earth's Mightiest Heroes channel their inner Gundam and pilot some massive and elaborate mech suits.

What Other Projects is Marvel Studios Animation Working On?

Following several successful projects, Marvel Studios Animation has several other ambitious animated shows in the pipeline, which they also shared more details for during their panel at D23. One of their longer-gestating projects is Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, which was initially conceived as a prequel story for the MCU's Peter Parker (Tom Holland). Now, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is being developed as a standalone project that will take Spidey back to his roots with a nostalgic animation style. Also in the works is Eyes of Wakanda, which will further flesh-out the fan-favorite nation from the Black Panther series with some brand-new stories. Finally, Marvel shined a light on X-Men '97 Season 2, which is set to continue the critically acclaimed series after the Season 1 finale's jaw-dropping cliffhanger.

Seasons 1 and 2 of What If...? are currently available to stream on Disney+.

