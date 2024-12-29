Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'What If...?' Season 3.Throughout its run, What If...? has managed to put a different spin on multiple movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Some have proven to be extremely inventive, especially the episode where T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) becomes Star-Lord. Some are more off the wall, like the recent episode where Howard the Duck (Seth Green) and Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) tie the knot. But with Season 3, things took a step further as some of the MCU's more recent projects got a multiversal makeover. Two episodes, in particular, take an alternative approach to the events of Eternals.

Eternals was... divisive, to say the least. Despite Chloé Zhao delivering an entirely new cast of characters and a massively cosmic scope, it remains one of the most negatively reviewed MCU movies. This led to a sequel being put on the back-burner, which means some plot points — such as Thanos' brother Starfox (Harry Styles) — may never be followed up. But the What If...? episodes "What If...Agatha Went to Hollywood?" and "What If...The Emergence Destroyed the Earth?" show that Marvel Studios shouldn't be quick to cast it aside.

‘What If…?’ Shows the Potential of the Eternals Interacting With Other Marvel Characters

One of the things that set Eternals apart from other MCU entries is that it didn't feature appearances from established MCU characters. Apart from a few references to previous films, it's a truly standalone story. "What If...Agatha Went to Hollywood?" changes that, due to Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) discovering the presence of the Eternal Tiamut within the Earth and using her cover in a Hollywood production funded by Howard Stark (Dominic Cooper) to take its power for herself. But the spell she's casting requires the power of the other Eternals, so she has Stark bring in Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani).

This leads to some crackling comedic chemistry between the two, especially when they reveal that they know about each other's powers. It also showcases that the Eternals could benefit from interacting with other MCU characters. Kingo even briefly mentioned meeting Thor (Chris Hemsworth) as a child in Eternals; a future film could follow that thread by having the two interact (and let Nanjiani and Hemsworth play off of each other). It would also be in line with the comics, as Sersi (Gemma Chan) and her lover Dane Witman (Kit Harington), aka the Black Knight, joined the Avengers in the '90s.

"What If...The Emergence Destroyed the Earth?" Put a Dark Spin on the Ending of ‘Eternals’

Eternals' climax hinges on the other Eternals preventing Tiamut's emergence, while also holding off their most powerful member, Ikaris (Richard Madden). But "What If...The Emergence Destroyed the Earth?" explores a universe where Tiamut emerged decades earlier, shattering the Earth into pieces. It's one of the bleakest episodes of What If...? yet, as Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) struggles to survive in a world ruled by Mysterio (Alejandro Saab). Though none of the Eternals show up in "What If...The Emergence Destroyed the Earth?," the episode pays tribute to one of the recurring themes of Eternals: finding what you were meant to be. A key scene in Eternals has Ajak (Salma Hayek) sending the Eternals out across the world, asking them to "find their own purpose." Riri, beaten down by a seemingly hopeless world, is ready to give up in her fight against Mysterio, but triumphs (thanks to some outside help), and sends an Avengers-shaped signal to let the world know she won. Her "purpose" was to serve as a beacon of hope; a literal light in the dark.

A Recent Marvel Comics Storyline Could Bring the Eternals Back Into the MCU

The fallout of Eternals will be felt in Captain America: Brave New World, as Sersi unwittingly transformed Tiamut into adamantium — yes, the same adamantium that covers Wolverine's skeleton. But there's another plot point that future MCU films can touch on: in Eternals' closing moments, Sersi, Kingo, and Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) are summoned by the Celestial Arishem (David Kaye), who tells them that, due to their actions, he will use their memories as judgment for the fate of the human race.

One year after Eternals' release, Marvel Comics published the Judgment Day crossover by Kieron Gillen and Valerio Schiti, which finds the Eternals directed by their Prime Eternal, Druig, to attack the X-Men. The mutant heroes had recently discovered a way to resurrect their fallen members, and Druig felt this counted under the Eternals' missions to "correct excess deviation," meaning that he would wipe mutantkind off the face of the Earth. Soon, the Avengers get pulled into the fray due to their history with Sersi.

A movie based on Judgment Day could be the perfect way to bring back the Eternals, and a new challenge for the X-Men and Avengers. Arishem has yet to make his judgment, but his presence could prove to be a problem that the Avengers would need help to solve. As for the X-Men, Judgment Day could be a great way to have their MCU counterparts interact with other heroes while also setting new movies apart from the 20th Century Fox run.

Eternals has recently gotten a much-needed reappraisal, and What If...? only highlights how promising of a film it is. The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) often begins each episode of What If...? by saying that the universe is a "prism of endless possibilities," and Eternals definitely has possibilities waiting to be unlocked.

Eternals and What If...? are available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

