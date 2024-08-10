The Big Picture Marvel's What If...? is returning for a final season, bringing in new heroes like Moon Knight and Ironheart.

Fans can hopefully expect actors like Oscar Isaac and Dominique Thorne to appear in Season 3.

The series promises more diverse and thought-provoking stories, exploring deeper themes within the Marvel multiverse.

After two successful seasons, Marvel’s animated series What If...? is coming back for a third and final season, and it’s bringing even more heroes into the multiverse. The news was announced today at Disney’s D23 event, where Marvel Animation gave fans a sneak peek at what’s to come. If the preview is any indication, What If...? Season 3 is set to deliver on its promise of expanding the Marvel multiverse with fresh faces and exciting new stories. While the first two seasons of What If...? mainly focused on Marvel's core Avengers, the upcoming season is ready to introduce new characters into the mix. During the D23 presentation, it was revealed that Shang-Chi, Moon Knight, Ironheart, and the White Vision will all appear in Season 3. This is a big step in bringing more of Marvel’s newer heroes into the series.

It seems exceedingly likely that Oscar Isaac (Moon Knight), Dominique Thorne (Ironheart), and Simu Liu (Shang-Chi) will return to voice their characters, although this hasn’t been officially confirmed yet. With Marvel’s tendency to keep some surprises under wraps, there could be even more characters and voice actors announced later. This season will likely take fans to new places in the multiverse and dive into stories that reflect the MCU’s growing diversity. The inclusion of White Vision suggests that the series might also touch on deeper themes of identity and belonging, like those explored in WandaVision.

Who Has Appeared in 'What If...?' So Far?

In the first two seasons, What If...? featured many familiar voices from the MCU, including Michael B. Jordan(Killmonger), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/The Hulk), and Hayley Atwell (Agent Peggy Carter). With Oscar Isaac likely returning for Season 3, fans can expect even more big names to join the lineup.

As What If...? continues to explore the multiverse, Season 3 promises to be the most exciting one yet. With new characters and stories, it’s sure to keep fans hooked from start to finish. If you haven’t watched the first two seasons yet, they’re available to stream on Disney+ now—so you can catch up on all the multiverse adventures before diving into the new season.

Marvel Studios is showing us that the possibilities in the multiverse are endless, and What If...? Season 3 is ready to take fans on another thrilling journey. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the third season of What If...?