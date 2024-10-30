The third and final season in Marvel’s longest-running Disney+ series just got a major release update. A recently released promotional video teasing everything coming to Disney+ before the end of the year and in 2025 revealed that What If…? Season 3 will premiere on Disney+ on December 22. It’s unknown if Season 3 will receive the Season 2 release model with a new episode every day, or if it will revert to Season 1 with a weekly release. What If…? joins Deadpool & Wolverine, Marvel’s R-rated box office hit that grossed over $1.3 billion, as the final Disney+ releases in 2024, with the Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman-led film set to premiere on November 12. What If…? is one of Marvel’s higher-rated projects, sitting at an 89% score from critics and a 79% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Other projects to get official release dates and windows include Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, the upcoming animated series detailing the origins of Peter Parker in the MCU, which will release on January 29. Following Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is Daredevil: Born Again, which received a March 4 release date at New York Comic-Con but did get new footage. Ironheart starring Dominique Thorne and Anthony Ramos will premiere on Disney+ on June 24, with another Marvel animated series, Eyes of Wakanda, set for release on August 6. Other projects to get release windows but not actual dates include Marvel Zombies, which will premiere in October 2025, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen’s Wonder Man which also stars Ben Kingsley, slated for release sometime in December 2025.

What Is ‘What if…?’ About?

What If…? was Marvel’s first multiverse project, which helped kick off the Multiverse Saga in 2021. The show features The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) a keeper and observer of the multiverse who travels around to different universes showing different versions of how MCU stories could have played out. For example, in an episode of Season 1, The Watcher shows what would have happened if Doctor Strange had lost Christine instead of his hands in his car accident, and the final few episodes of Season 1 show what would have happened if Ultron had won in Avengers: Age of Ultron, which ultimately would have led to him taking the Infinity Stones instead of Thanos and destroying the universe.

What If…? Season 3 will premiere on December 22. Stay tuned to Collider for future Marvel updates and watch the first two seasons of What If…? on Disney+.

