Season 2 is yet to drop but Season 3 is already hurtling towards us, somewhere in the distance. At Marvel Studios’ Animation panel at San Diego Comic-Con, fans of Marvel’s animated anthology series What If...? were given a lovely surprise to take home. It was announced by Marvel per Collider's Therese Lacson that the Emmy-nominated series has been renewed for a third season even before the arrival of the series’ second season.

At the Comic-Con, Marvel offered up a surprise screening of an episode of the series’ second season. News of the renewal for a third season was announced after the screening by Bryan Andrews and AC Bradley, What If…? director and writer-exec producer respectively. Aside from the season 2-episode screening and renewal announcement, the panel also saw the unveiling of an all-new trailer for What If...? Season 2. The trailer for the second saw shots of several known characters including T'challa, Thanos, Valkyrie and Korg.

Season 1 of What If...? introduced us all to the vast possibilities, twists and turns that the vastness of the MCU’s multiverse has to offer. Leaning on the guidance of The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright), viewers are guided through this vastness in time. The Watcher, who had vowed no interference with the sequence of events would be forced to forsake his vow and pull together heroes from all over to form the ‘Guardians of the Multiverse’ with the aim of defeating a common enemy, Infinity Ultron.

According to Marvel, Season 2 will continue to follow The Watcher as the journeys through the multiverse continue with the series introducing the audience to old and new faces in the MCU’s ever-changing landscape. These new stories to follow in season 2 will also possibly feature a plotline about Marvel 1602, from author Neil Gaiman that will see Marvel heroes living in the times of the first English settlers in North America. A glimpse of this was caught during the trailer reveal. The broadening of the scope of the series is in line with comments made by Bradley at the end of Season 1. Speaking to EW, she said:

"Going into the second season, we're sticking with anthology form, and it's going to be all-new stories, lots of fun, new heroes, and pulling more from Phase Four than we were obviously able to this season. Hopefully, we'll see hints of Eternals and Shang-Chi and the Black Widow characters. The fun of What If...? is that we get to explore the entire infinite multiverse, so we try and bounce around as much as we can. I want to play with all these characters, and as much as I love Captain Carter, we've got to share the love. I'm very excited to show new worlds, new heroes."

What If...? has notched up three nominations including one posthumous nomination for the late Chadwick Boseman who voiced his iconic role of T’Challa. The cast of the animated series has seen the live performers voicing their animated characters and this includes the likes of Natalie Portman, Chris Hemsworth, Michael B. Jordan, Jeremy Renner, Michael Douglas, Stanley Tucci, Benedict Cumberbatch, Hayley Atwell, Paul Rudd, Samuel L. Jackson, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Karen Gillan, Sebastian Stan, Dominic Cooper and Toby Jones.

What If...? Season 2 premieres in early 2023 with no release date yet announced for Season 3. Marvel also anounced their new series I Am Groot, for which you can watch the trailer below: